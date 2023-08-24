Free York Ebor festival tips for day 2 and £45 in free Paddy Power bets

York's Ebor festival features four high-class days of racing on the Knavesmire, with plenty of big names in all the top races. In this article, we'll highlight some of our best Ebor festival betting tips for day two and also outline how you can claim £45 in free bets from Paddy Power to use on these free tips.

With seven races in total and five being shown live on ITV, day two of the York Ebor festival is not one to miss. The feature event on day two is the Pertemps Network-backed Yorkshire Oaks (3.35), featuring Savethelastdance and Bluestocking.

York Ebor festival betting tips and Paddy Power sign-up offer

There are five races live on ITV on day two and we've got a free tip available for each race.

Here are our best bets for each ITV race on day two of York's Ebor festival:

1.50 York

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2), 6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Relief Rally

Sets the form standard and could be even better now tackling 6f for the first time

2.25 York

Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes, 6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Twilight Romance

Course-and-distance winner and weighted to reverse Pontefract placings with We Never Stop

3.00 York

Clipper Handicap, 1m

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Blue For You

York brings out the best in him (won this last year) and he's firmly in calculations

3.35 York

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bluestocking

Ribblesdale third and Irish Oaks second; only four races and may well play another leading role



4.10 York

British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed), 1m4f



SPOTLIGHT TIP: Scenic

Improved when never-nearer third of ten in 1m2f Listed race here (good to soft) last time

