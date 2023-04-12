Coral Grand National free bets: Get a £20 free bet for the Aintree festival
The Grand National Festival has arrived, three days of high-quality entertainment culminating in the biggest race in the world on Saturday. Once-a-year punters will be ready to place their bets on the big race and this article will tell you how to claim a Grand National Coral free bet as well.
You’ll see many runners you may recognise if you were watching the Cheltenham Festival and this £20 Coral Grand National free bet will give you a helping hand for the Grand National festival. Will you back a recognisable name from Cheltenham or will you bet on a fresh horse that missed a gruelling race at the festival just four weeks ago?
Coral Grand National Betting Offer: £20 free bet for the Grand National Festival
Coral is the home of horse racing value, and the hugely popular UK sportsbook has wheeled out the big guns for this year’s festival at Aintree. They offer a £20 free bet on the Grand National, attractive odds on each race, unique markets, and recurring deals, including enhanced each way.
The welcome bonus is reserved for new customers who open an account by clicking any link to the Coral site on this page. Registering and securing the £20 free bet on offer takes just a few moments. This can be done using your mobile or laptop. More on that shortly.
How to claim your Coral Grand National Festival Free Bets?
In this section, we give a step-by-step account of how to register as a new customer at Coral and claim the £20 free bet. It’s fast, secure, and simple.
- Select the Join button on the homepage
- Fill in the registration form, providing your details
- Create a username and password
- Deposit £5+ using a card
- Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater
- £20 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance
Coral Betting Sign Up Offer: Terms and conditions
We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify
- 1x £20 free bet
- Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded
- Free bet valid for seven days
- Free bet stake not returned
- 18+, begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&C
Why bet on the Grand National Festival with Coral?
Coral offer Market Best Prices on Bets
Coral offers the best price on many of the week’s best-fancied runners. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Coral is head and shoulders above the competition on certain picks.
Promotions and specials
Coral offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Coral website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on the race.
Coral offers BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)
Bet on a runner and take the price, knowing if the SP is greater, Coral will pay you out at the better odds. They’ve got you covered. Be sure you’re getting the best Grand National odds and betting for every race at the Grand National.
Coral offers each way extra places every day
Coral offers each way extra places, each day of the week - including during the Grand National - Coral traders will enhance the place terms of at least one major race, improving your chances of making a profit
How to spend your Coral Grand National Festival Free Bets
As a registered customer of Coral, you’re spoiled for choice on how to spend your welcome bonus free bet. There are many hot picks this week, including Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle on day one. You can find the latest Grand National tips from our experts for the big race here.
Fakir D'Oudairies will be bidding for a slice of history as he seeks to win the Grade 1 Marsh Chase for the third year in a row, eclipsing the likes of Viking Flagship, Moscow Flyer and Voy Por Ustedes, who all won it twice.
The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old has already secured Grade 2 honours at Thurles this season, but was last seen finishing a remote third behind Shishkin in the Ascot Chase in February. He will need to bounce back from that defeat, but having missed Cheltenham he should have freshness on his side against other rivals who had tough races just four weeks ago.
