Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for tomorrow's races

Cheltenham Gold Cup day preview: Galopin Des Champs vying for second win

Jumps fans have been treated to three fantastic days of action on the track, with champions and future stars hailed, and now it's time for the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs, a breathtaking winner of the race last year, faces 11 rivals as he bids to defend his crown, including Fastorslow, who has lowered the colours of the favourite twice already and bids to give Martin Brassil a first success in the race.

The Triumph Hurdle kicks off the action, with Willie Mullins fielding the top three in the betting after Sir Gino was ruled out, while the fourth running of the Mares' Chase and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle also feature.

It's an important day in the calendar for amateur and conditional jockeys as the St James's Palace Hunters' Chase, widely known as the amateur jockeys' Gold Cup, and Martin Pipe give those riders the chance to showcase themselves on the biggest stage.

Johnnywho to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle @9-1 with Sky Bet

Johnnywho was extremely impressive when winning his bumper at a canter at Taunton in March and was just as eye-catching when winning without ever coming off the bridle at Carlisle in November. He did all his best work at the finish when a close fourth in gruelling conditions in the Challow, while looked outpaced behind Gidleigh Park in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Trials day, both times suggesting the longer trip would suit. His trainer Jonjo O'Neill is no stranger to success in this race, having sent out the winner in 2006 and 2007.

Dinoblue to win the Mares' Chase @6-5 with Sky Bet

Has looked much improved this season, beating Fil Dor, who then finished second to odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, in the Barberstown Castle Chase at Navan before looking even better when running away with the Paddy Power Rewards Chase. Her second to El Fabiolo makes her the standout and given her half-sister stayed 2m4f, she should go well against her own sex.

Day four Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up three days of mouthwatering action and Friday sees the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, take centre stage on Friday, March 15.

Friday, March 15

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.