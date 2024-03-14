Cheltenham Festival betting offer: grab £40 in free bets today with Sky Bet

The Cheltenham Festival has already served up some enthralling action on the track from jumps stars and with two fantastic days still to go, there is still no better time to sign up for a Sky Bet account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Sky Bet are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet and are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival . This fantastic offer won’t hang around so click here to claim your share before it’s too late.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet .

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Sky Bet using your laptop or mobile, bet on sports, and secure £40 in free bets on the festival . There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

Sky Bet Cheltenham offer: Claim £40 in free bets today

The Sky Bet welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet .

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you only need to do it once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, and how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Today's Cheltenham preview: Paisley Park, Teahupoo and more

Speedsters have provided the stand-out action so far at the Cheltenham Festival, but now it's time for those laden with stamina as the Stayers' Hurdle provides the featured action on day three.

Old favourites Paisley Park and Sire Du Berlais, previous winners of the race, line up for possibly one last hurrah against up-and-coming stayers like Teahupoo and Crambo.

There are two Championship races to get your teeth into on Thursday's card, and the Ryanair Chase welcomes back last year's winner Envoi Allen, who will face strong competition from a trio who ran in last year's Gold Cup – Conflated, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor.

Runners have been trying to qualify for the Pertemps Final all season, but will it be the winners of the qualifiers who get your vote, or one who qualified in the other three places to stay under the radar?

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started Fill out your details when prompted Make a deposit into your new account Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1-1 You will receive your £40 free bets instantly, credited as 4 x £10 free bets

How to spend your Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

With Sky Bet offering a total of £40 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Looked to be going places over fences two years ago, just being touched off in a Grade 1 and winning a Grade 2 before coming down two-out when looking likely to mount a serious challenge in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival. That fall seems to have knocked his confidence over the larger obstacles, as he followed a first fence departure with a poor effort at Thurles in November, but he showed he retains plenty of ability when narrowly denied in a qualifier for this at Leopardstown in December. Hasn't been seen since, but he goes well fresh and 7lb claimer Rob James is enlisted, so he could well despite a high mark.

Conflated to win the Ryanair Chase @17-2 with Sky Bet

Conflated had won three of his last four starts around this trip before the 2022 Ryanair, in which he was still travelling well before coming down at the second last, and a drop to this distance looks the right move after two tired unseats over three miles recently. He's a class act and the recent rain is a big help as well.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Sky Bet Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY.

FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY.

ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER.

4 X £10 BET TOKENS.

FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS.

FREE BETS FOR HORSE RACING ONLY.

FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE.

FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY.

Day three Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up two days of mouthwatering action and Thursday brings two Championship races to get stuck into, with the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle the races to watch today.

Thursday, March 14

Why bet on Cheltenham with Sky Bet?

The £40 Cheltenham Festival free bet is a good enough reason to join Sky Bet, but there’s more. This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport. Here are some Sky Bet flexes.

Sky Bet offers user-friendly mobile app

A user-friendly mobile app allows you to make deposits, place bets, watch live racing, and withdraw profits with a single click. The app is simple but stylish and secure.

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race run at the Cheltenham Festival, including winning distances and the number of finishers. More ways to bet means more ways to win.

Sky Bet offer several promotions

The welcome bonus is just one of several promotions and free bets available at Sky Bet. The trading and marketing teams ensure there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The Sky Bet welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Sky Bet runs several high-profile and popular recurring promotions on horse racing and sport. Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.

Money back

Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during the Cheltenham Festival. If your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.

Sky Bet Club Exclusive

All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.

We have £1000+ in Cheltenham free bets and betting offers for both new and existing clients, so make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.