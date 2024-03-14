Cheltenham betting offer: Grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for Gold Cup Day

The final day of the Cheltenham Festival is upon us which means it is time for the showpiece event, the Gold Cup, but there is still time to sign up for a bet365 account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Looking for the perfect bookmaker to assist you with this year’s Cheltenham Festival? The team at bet365 are ready and waiting. This UK online bookie have some of the best festival coverage available, including generous odds, unique markets and, most importantly, a free bet for all new players.

Click here to join bet365 and secure your £30 free bet in time for the next race .

Bet365 are one of the most trusted names in the online sports gambling industry, with millions of regular users across the UK and Ireland.

The £30 free bet on Cheltenham Festival 2024 is available to all readers who register through this page and place a qualifying bet, while you can also expect a 'Superboost' on a horse and the chance to play a free-to-play game to try to win £50,000 on day four.

Keep reading for more details, including a step-by-step account of how to join.

Bet365 day four Cheltenham offer: £30 in free bets

Ready to celebrate the festival in style? Perhaps you’ve already chosen your horses and are looking for the best deal. You’ll find great odds, exciting markets, and a generous welcome bonus at bet365.

Click here to claim your £30 free bet at bet365 .

The welcome bonus covered on this page is available to all new customers of bet365. If you don’t already have an account with this globally popular bookie, it’s time to start. Create an account, make your first deposit, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, and the £30 in bet credits will be added to your balance.

Steps on how to claim your bet365 Cheltenham betting offer

Here is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide on registering as a new customer at bet365 and claiming the £30 free bet welcome bonus.

Click here to register at bet365 Select the Join button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £10+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-5 or greater £30 worth of bet credits will be added to your balance

Cheltenham day four preview: Galopin Des Champs, Festorslow and more

Jumps fans have been treated to three fantastic days of action on the track, with champions and future stars hailed, and now it's time for the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs, a breathtaking winner of the race last year, faces 11 rivals as he bids to defend his crown, including Fastorslow, who has lowered the colours of the favourite twice already and bids to give Martin Brassil a first success in the race.

The Triumph Hurdle kicks off the action, with Willie Mullins fielding the top three in the betting after Sir Gino was ruled out, while the fourth running of the Mares' Chase and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle also feature.

It's an important day in the calendar for amateur and conditional jockeys as the St James's Palace Hunters' Chase, widely known as the amateur jockeys' Gold Cup, and Martin Pipe give those riders the chance to showcase themselves on the biggest stage.

How to spend your bet365 Cheltenham free bets

With Bet365 offering a total of £30 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

L'Homme Presse to win the Gold Cup @12-1 with bet365

L'Homme Presse won the Dipper, Scilly Isles and Brown Advisory in his novice chase campaign in 2021-22 before defying a mark of 164 in the Rehearsal Chase that November, when producing a Racing Post Rating of 175 – the same figure Bravemansgame ran to when second in last season's Gold Cup. Venetia Williams gave him plenty of time to recover from the injury he sustained in the King George at Kempton and although he was a bit rusty on his return from that long layoff in the Fleur de Lys Chase, he was no stronger than at the line to beat Protektorat by more than two lengths. His run at Ascot - the wrong way round on quick enough ground over too short a trip - was just a prep for this and he should be a big player returned to his preferred conditions.

Dinoblue to win the Mares' Chase @11-10 with bet365

Has looked much improved this season, beating Fil Dor, who then finished second to odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, in the Barberstown Castle Chase at Navan before looking even better when running away with the Paddy Power Rewards Chase. Her second to El Fabiolo makes her the standout and given her half-sister stayed 2m4f, she should go well against her own sex.

Bet365 Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Before joining, you must read the terms and conditions attached to the bet365 welcome bonus. Doing so will give you a strong understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a registered customer.

New customers at bet365 only

Minimum deposit requirement

Free bets are paid as bet credits

Free bets available upon settlement of qualifying bets

Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude bet credits stake

Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+ begambleaware.org

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day four Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up three days of mouthwatering action and Friday sees the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, take centre stage on Friday, March 15.

Friday, March 15

Why bet on Cheltenham with bet365?

Most bettors come for the £30 in bet credits but stay for the excellent service. Bet365 are one of the most trusted names in the online sports gambling industry, with millions of regular users across the UK and Ireland. Here are just three of the advantages of choosing bet365 for your Cheltenham Festival bets

Bet365 offers generous odds

Generous odds are already available on the most popular selections of the week. Check a betting odds comparison app, and you’ll quickly notice that bet365 are more generous than most of the competition.

Bet365 offers several ways to bet

Members have several ways to bet on the top races from Prestbury Park, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup. In addition to the win and place options, you can also wager on match betting, forecast, number of finishers, the favourite to win, and more.

Bet365 offers cash-out

The cash-out feature available at bet365 has to be seen to be believed. The offers are generous, allowing customers to consider cashing out their racing multiples for a profit or letting them run to a finish.

Bet365 Cheltenham offers for existing customers

There can be no denying the best deals are reserved for new customers, but this bookie also looks after their existing members. Click the promotions tab on the bet365 app for an updated list of what’s available. Some of the deals you can expect to find are listed below.

Bet Boost

Place a multiple bet on the festival, such as an accumulator, and bet365 will boost your returns. The more winning selections on your betslip, the higher the Bet Boost. This is a promotion that rewards smart bettors.

Price promise

Bet365 have pledged to new and existing customers to offer their price promise on every race. They will not be beaten on price on any race shown live on ITV. No bookie will offer higher odds than bet365 on live racing.

Enhanced each-way

The trading team at bet365 have agreed to enhance the place terms of several top races each day. That gives members a better chance of landing a profit or seeing a return if their horse fails to win but does secure a place.

We have £1000+ in Cheltenham free bets and betting offers for both new and existing clients, so make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.