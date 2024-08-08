Championship football betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for at least one shot on target for Blackburn vs Derby

Championship football returns tonight as Blackburn Rovers host Derby County in the opening game of the 2024/25 season. To mark the return of EFL football, Sky Bet are offering a huge odds boost of 50-1 for one or more shots on target to new customers who register for a Sky Bet account.

2023/34 was a disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers. The Lancashire club spent most of the season flirting with relegation, but the appointment of John Eustance in February appeared to be a wise one, as he guided the club to a 19th-place finish and ultimately, Championship safety.

Derby Country are coming into this season fresh from their promotion from League One. With Paul Warne at the helm, the Rams finished second behind title-winners Portsmouth, not that Country fans will care too much.

Rovers fans will be hoping for a stronger effort this season, but with the news that talisman Sammy Szmodics may be on the move to newly promoted Ipswich Town, it could well be another season of struggle.

The gulf between the Championship and League One is arguably bigger than ever, so Blackburn should have enough against Derby. But they'll be wary of the 'promotion bounce' that a club on the way up can have.

