Betfair Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places

Are you ready for the Grand National? If not, Betfair are here to help with a Grand National free bet offer. If you sign up to a new account with them and place a £10 bet on the Grand National, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to bet on a second horse with, it’s basically a bet one, get one free offer

With an expected full field of 40 runners and 30 obstacles to get over, it would pay to have more than one horse on your side so this Betfair Grand National offer is perfect for that. Get two horses for the price of one to double your chances of getting a return.

Betfair are paying six places on the Grand National for each-way bets

Betfair are offering this great Grand National free bet offer for new customers. All you have to do is sign up today using the simple instructions below. Further down we’ve also got two tips for the Grand National in case you need some help selecting.

for a £5 free bet on the Grand National.

The Betfair Grand National free bet welcome bonus is available to all new customers who create an account at Betfair, make their first deposit of £10 or more, and gamble on a sportsbook market. The £10 in free bets will become available when that bet is placed.

Grand National betting offer: Get £5 in Betfair free bets for new customers

Learn to quickly and securely join Betfair as a new customer and claim the £5 free bet welcome bonus.

Click to register at Betfair Select the Join Now button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £10+ using a card Bet £10 on the Grand National A £5 free bet will be in your account to bet on Aintree races

Betfair betting offer: terms & conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting Betfair’s Grand National free bet welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only

Min £10 bet on the sportsbook on odds min ½

Get a £5 free bet for Aintree races

Free bets to use on Aintree races only

Only deposits via cards will qualify

18+ begambleaware.org

for a complete list of T&C

Why bet each-way on the Grand National with Betfair?

Not only new players enjoy excellent promotions and specials at Betfair. Existing members are also treated well. Below are some of the deals you can expect to find when clicking on the promotions tab on the or mobile app.

Betfair offers BOG (best odds guaranteed)

The on the top races are as generous as you’d hope to find. best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish racing from 8am on the day of the race. That means if you back a horse and its starting price is bigger, you’ll benefit from those higher odds.

Betfair’s specials and enhanced markets

Specials and enhanced markets mean there’s more than one way to gamble with Betfair on your favourite horses of the week. Predict the number of finishers or have your stake on the favourite failing to win the race. You can also take advantage of and offers via the promotions tab.

Betfair offer extra places on races

Betfair will enhance the place terms of the most popular races each day of the festival. They may be moved from 1/5 the odds a place to 1/4 or enhanced from three places to four.

How to spend your Betfair Grand National free bets & each-way places

If you want to place a bet on the Grand National then look no further than potential favourite Corach Rambler.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival for the second year in a row, he has avoided a penalty for the Aintree showpiece which means he is now ahead of the handicapper. He’s into favourite for the race now and should be at home over the gruelling 4 mile plus course.

With your free bet you may want something at longer odds so what about Gabbys Cross. He is not the best handicapped horse in the race by any stretch, but this sort of distance could be to the liking of Gabbys Cross.

He has run better than results suggest this year at around 3m, latterly when third at Naas in the Leinster National. He would be carrying a featherweight of 10st 2lb and some less-than-fluent jumpers can take well to the Grand National fences.

If that is the case, and the new distance brings out improvement, he could fill a place at enormous odds.

If you want more tips on the race then check out more expert .

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Betting Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.