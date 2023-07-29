Bet on UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 and claim up to £20 in free bets at Betfair

With this special UFC betting offer from Betfair, you have the chance to get up to £20 in free bets when you bet on UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2.

Score £20 in free bets with this UFC 291 betting offer

Prepare for an electrifying night of MMA action at UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 and make it even more exciting with a betting offer from Betfair. By registering with Betfair, you can unlock a great opportunity to receive up to £20 in free bets.

UFC 291 brings together some of the best fighters in the world as they step into the Octagon to showcase their skills and compete for victory. From powerful strikes to technical submissions, the intensity of UFC is unmatched, and you can be a part of the action with Betfair’s exclusive betting offer.

How to claim your UFC 291 betting offer with Betfair

To take advantage of this top offer for UFC 291, follow these simple steps:

Sign up with Betfair by visiting their website

Click on the ‘Join’ button to create your account

Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card

Place a £5 bet on any UFC 291 fight

Once your bet is settled, you will receive £20 in free bet tokens credited to your account

Terms and conditions for the Betfair UFC 291 betting offer

Before participating in this promotion, please review the terms and conditions:

This offer is available to new customers aged 18 years or older

Please gamble responsibly and within your means

Your qualifying bet must be a minimum stake of £5 with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook, excluding virtual markets

You will receive £20 in free bets

Free bets are valid for 30 days from the date of issue

SMS verification required

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Full T&Cs apply

For more information and support regarding responsible gambling, visit begambleaware.org

Where to use your £20 free bets on UFC 291

With £20 in free bets, you can make exciting wagers on the UFC 291 fights. Here are a few options to consider:

Fight winner: Bet on your chosen fighter to win their respective fight.

Method of victory: Predict how the fight will end (knockout, submission, decision, etc).

Round betting: Wager on the specific round in which the fight will end.

Total rounds: Bet on whether the fight will go over or under a certain number of rounds.

With all of that in mind, here are some UFC 291 betting odds to consider:

Poirier victory by KO/TKO/DQ over Gaethje – 21-10

Blachowicz by Decision/Technical Decision over Pereira – 7-2

Kevin Holland by KO/TKO over Chiesa – 17-10

Odds are subject to change

UFC 291 schedule and featured fights from the main fight card

UFC 291 is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2023. The event will feature several exciting fights, including the highly anticipated match-up between Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje.

(Lightweight) Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

(Light Heavyweight) Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

(Welterweight) Stephen Thompson vs. Michael Pereira

(Lightweight) Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

(Welterweight) Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Why bet on UFC 291 with Betfair?

There are several reasons why Betfair is a great choice for betting on UFC 291:

Extensive coverage: Betfair provide comprehensive coverage of UFC 291, offering a wide range of betting markets and options.

Competitive odds: You’ll find competitive odds on various UFC 291 fights, allowing you to maximise your potential winnings.

User-friendly interface: Betfair’s website and mobile app ensure a user-friendly experience, allowing you to effortlessly explore and place bets with ease.

Exciting offers and deals: Stay up to date with the promotions section on Betfair’s website or app, where you’ll find handy bonuses such as enhanced odds and cashback deals.

Prioritising responsible gambling: At Betfair, responsible gambling is a top priority. They provide resources to help players set limits and access support if needed, ensuring a safe and enjoyable betting environment.

To discover more UFC offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Betfairs in the UK and Ireland:

Ladbrokes Betting Offers

Coral Betting Offers

William Hill Betting Offers

bet365 Betting Offers

Sky Bet Betting Offers

Betfair Betting Offers

Paddy Power Betting Offers

Tote Betting Offers

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.