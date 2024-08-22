Bet £10 on the racing at York on Friday and get £60 in free bets with William Hill

Day three of York's Ebor Festival promises more excitement, headlined by the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes, a sprint showdown featuring some of the sport's fastest horses. All eyes will be on the three-year-old sensation, Big Evs, as he continues his rivalry with Asfoora.

York Ebor festival day three preview

The speedsters take to the stage on day three in the Nunthorpe and last year’s winner Live In The Dream is back for more, but he’ll face stiff challenge from King Charles III Stakes winner Asfoora and King George scorer Big Evs.

Top-notch stayers go head-to-head in the Lonsdale Cup , but the improving Align The Stars could best them all on his way to potential stardom.

More juveniles show off their ability in the Gimcrack , while the Convivial Maiden has thrown up plenty of talent in the past and is a must-watch with the future in mind.

Day three York Ebor festival schedule

The third day of York's Ebor festival should be another great day of racing, with the highlight being the Nunthorpe.

Friday, August 23

