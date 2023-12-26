£20 in horse racing free bets from Coral for the Welsh Grand National: new customer Christmas betting offer

Celebrate the festive season with Coral's Welsh Grand National betting bonus .

Immerse yourself in the holiday atmosphere as Coral extends a warm welcome to new customers with a generous offering of £20 in horse racing free bets. It's the perfect chance to enhance your holiday experience and bet on the Welsh Grand National with this Coral Offer.

Unlock £20 in free bets on horse racing this Christmas with this Coral racing offer. Unwrap an extra Christmas gift this year by placing a £5 stake at Coral and receiving a £20 free bet welcome bonus in return. To enjoy this offer, simply head over to Coral and follow the instructions below.

How to claim your Coral racing betting offer

We'll walk you through the steps to join Coral and grab your £20 in free bets . It's simple, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Coral through this link

Click the 'Join here' button on their homepage

Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card

Place a minimum £5 bet on a horse racing market with odds of 1/2 or greater

You will be rewarded with £20 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Coral Welsh Grand National betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are Coral's racing sign-up offer terms and conditions:

18+ New UK+IRE Customers.

Certain deposit methods & bet types excl.

Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet.

Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only.

Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned.

Restrictions + T&Cs apply

Why claim your £20 Welsh Grand National free bet with Coral?

Coral provides an optimal platform for those seeking to enhance their betting experience. Here are additional features:

Comprehensive coverage: At Coral, you'll find extensive coverage of horse racing markets. The platform offers a diverse array of betting markets and options to cater to various preferences.

Competitive odds: Discover competitive odds across horse racing markets. These favourable odds provide you with the potential to optimise your potential winnings.

User-friendly interface: Coral boasts a user-friendly website and mobile app that ensure a seamless and intuitive betting experience. Effortlessly navigate, explore, and place bets with utmost ease.

Exciting offers and deals: Stay in the loop with the promotions section on Coral's website or app. Here, you'll uncover valuable bonuses like enhanced odds and cashback deals, enhancing your overall betting journey.

Prioritising responsible gambling: Rest assured that at Coral, responsible gambling takes precedence. The platform equips players with resources to establish limits and access support, fostering a secure and enjoyable betting environment.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.