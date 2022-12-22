Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

My Worst Race

Find out why Richard Birch 'has never been back to Wolverhampton racecourse since'

Find out why Richard Birch 'has never been back to Wolverhampton racecourse since'

icon
My Worst Race
'The race of the month became the mismatch of the year'
'The race of the month became the mismatch of the year'
icon
My Worst Race
'When the jockey reported the horse forgot to breathe, I confess to being dumbstruck'
'When the jockey reported the horse forgot to breathe, I confess to being dumbstruck'
icon
My Worst Race
'There was almost certainly a loud, unprintable expression of encouragement'
'There was almost certainly a loud, unprintable expression of encouragement'
icon
My Worst Race
Find out why Richard Birch 'has never been back to Wolverhampton racecourse since'

Find out why Richard Birch 'has never been back to Wolverhampton racecourse since'

icon
My Worst Race
'The race of the month became the mismatch of the year'
'The race of the month became the mismatch of the year'
icon
My Worst Race
'When the jockey reported the horse forgot to breathe, I confess to being dumbstruck'
icon
My Worst Race
'There was almost certainly a loud, unprintable expression of encouragement'
icon
My Worst Race
'When the jockey reported the horse forgot to breathe, I confess to being dumbstruck'
icon
My Worst Race
'There was almost certainly a loud, unprintable expression of encouragement'
icon
My Worst Race