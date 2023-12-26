Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt Nap

Dysart Dynamo (1.10 Leopardstown)

This Willie Mullins-trained chaser lacked fitness last time but did look more settled out in front than he previously has done. This looks like a good opportunity to get his first Grade 1 over fences.

Lee Sharp

Dysart Dynamo 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Eyecatcher

Snooze Lane (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Had a wider trip than ideal on his latest start here but still managed to finish a close third. He's on a winning mark and getting back over today's longer distance will suit Gina Mangan's mount.

Steffan Edwards

Snooze Lane 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: Sarah Hollinshead

Handicappers' nap

Clovis Boy (12.25 Wetherby)

Trained by Lucinda Russell, he was strong at the finish when beating a subsequent winner in heavy ground at Hexham. Patrick Wadge takes 3lb off and he is open to further improvement upped in trip today.

Steve Mason

Clovis Boy 12:25 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Speed figures

Lassue (3.40 Kempton)

Lightly raced seven-year-old who returned from a lengthy layoff to collect at Chepstow in October. Earned improved figures when a close third at Ascot and may still be on a winning perch.

Dave Edwards

Lassue 15:40 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Dercol (5.00 Wolverhampton)

Got no luck whatsoever last time out at Newcastle, hampered on multiple occasions when seemingly still travelling within himself at that stage. That was his first start for a new yard and with a clearer passage could be one to keep a close eye on here.

Tom Gibbings

Dercol 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Kevin Frost

West Country nap

Autonomous Cloud (2.50 Chepstow)

Impressed on a testing surface at Uttoxeter last time out and looks an improving horse. Fergal O'Brien is in excellent form.

James Stevens

Autonomous Cloud 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

