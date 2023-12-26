Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chepstow
First Flow
1.05 Chepstow
Good Risk At All is talented, but he's usually at his best fresh and doesn't always back up good runs. Having looked really good on his chase debut at Carlisle, his jumping fell apart at Cheltenham next time, and First Flow could easily get him out of his rhythm.
First Flow does arguably prefer going right-handed, but I'll be surprised if he can't run these ragged back over a more suitable trip after his second to Boothill at Ascot, a race which in any case has worked out very well (winner and fifth first and second back there next time).
