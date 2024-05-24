US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs

Silver Rose

9.55 Churchill Downs

1pt win

Chop Chop

10.27 Churchill Downs

1pt win

Cases can be made for a good number of the field in a competitive allowance optional claimer for three-year-old fillies but the pick is the Brad Cox runner Silver Rose, who improved with each start as a two-year-old.

She recorded form figures of 321 last season and her first two outings were over 5½f at this course. She shaped well on both occasions, running on well and looking like she needed a step up in trip.

Connections then took her to Oaklawn Park, where she showed a determined attitude to break her maiden on her first try over 6f, while giving the impression she would make a lovely three-year-old.

Recent 5f breezes at Keeneland have been solid and Silver Rose looks ready to do herself justice on her first start in 2024, with jockey Florent Geroux having options from stall four.

The Keertana Stakes is a 1m4f turf event for the older female division and the standout is Chop Chop , who has a bit of class and was a good winner of the Grade 3 Bewitch Stakes at Keeneland last month.

Also trained by Cox, she showed promise at two but was slow to come to hand last season, running mainly in allowance optional claiming company before managing to gain a victory in that grade at Turfway Park just before Christmas.

However, she appears to be thriving now with two wins from four starts since the turn of the year. She'll be tough to beat if replicating the form of her win over Atomic Blonde in the Bewitch.

