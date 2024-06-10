Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Life On The Rocks (9.00 Wetherby)

Has to race off an 8lb higher mark than when storming clear in a first-time visor at Ayr last week, but the Richard Fahey-trained gelding remains well treated on form and looks up to completing a hat-trick.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Achernar (9.00 Wetherby)

Hugo Palmer has his string in decent form and this unexposed four-year-old is bred to appreciate the step up in trip on his handicap debut.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Own Accord (8.00 Wetherby)

Rallied well to win on only her second start last time out. The step up to a mile will suit and she looks like one who has more to come for her trainer who has a decent strike-rate at the track.

Stuart Langley

Newmarket nap

Warrior's Dance (6.30 Wetherby)

Picked up at the February sales, George Boughey's recruit has been showing up well in his work on the summer gallop.

David Milnes

Speed figures

Stratusnine (2.32 Salisbury)

Created a favourable impression and earned decent figures when second on his debut at York last month and Hugo Palmer's promising youngster can open his account.

Dave Edwards

Dark Horse

Happy Chandler (4.07 Salisbury)

Half-brother to Group 3-winning Isaac Shelby. However, he was sold for 30,000gns after two disappointing two-year-old runs. Michael Blake and his team, who are in good form, should spring new life into the three-year-old, who has one of the better pedigrees in the race.

Liam Watson

