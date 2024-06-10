Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wetherby

Hurt You Never

Adrian Nicholls knows the time of day with his sprinters and might be able to conjure back-to-back wins out of Hurt You Never in the 5½f fillies' handicap (7.30) at Wetherby.

The trainer has placed Hurt You Never to excellent effect in handicaps as her Ripon success 23 days ago was her seventh from her last 18 starts since March 2023.

After struggling on rain-softened ground over 6f at Doncaster in May following two below-par performances on the all-weather, Hurt You Never looked in need of a break.

However, she bounced back in style 17 days later dropped to the minimum trip to post her highest Racing Post Rating with a smooth triumph under the excellent Mia Nicholls. That form is already working out strongly with subsequent victories for the runner-up and sixth.

Hurt You Never's Ripon triumph came as a slight surprise as five of her last six successes had come at 6f, with the other earned over Newcastle's stiff 5f.

She coped with the sharper test on a quicker surface nicely, though, and will have no issues with an extra half-furlong at Wetherby with conditions to suit again.

