The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Salisbury, Southwell and Wetherby on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Melisende (3.37 Salisbury)

Amy Murphy’s filly showed hints of promise in her four juvenile starts, finishing runner-up in the first two starts before a three and a quarter-length defeat in a Ripon novice event which has worked out quite well. She made a pleasing reappearance at Yarmouth in April, where she suffered interference at the start but rallied well to snatch second on the line. That was her first run for over 300 days, so her latest effort at Kempton could be seen as a bit disappointing, but she was keen and ran wide the whole way. That can be forgiven, and if she repeats her reappearance effort, she should make her presence felt.

Mrs Tabitha (5.30 Southwell)

This well-bred five-year-old made a great start to her career when comfortably winning a bumper in April last year. She then embarked on her hurdling career but her three runs in the first half of last season yielded very little. After the last of those runs in January, she had a 105-day break and that looks to have helped as she returned to winning ways over 2m5f at Ludlow in April. The better ground was said to have benefitted her as well as being fitted with a tongue-tie. She followed that up with a good second behind an improver at Sedgefield last time. Better ground looks to be key but she is still lightly raced and open to further progress.

Own Accord (8.00 Wetherby)

David O’Meara’s four-year-old only made her debut back in April when fourth in a heavy-ground 6f novice at Pontefract. She finished her race well that day despite a slow start suggesting, as her pedigree does, that further would suit. That proved to be the case next time when, despite her inexperience, she battled on gamely to get her head in front over 7f here just over three weeks later. That was on soft ground again so fast ground would pose a question. The step up to a mile here will suit and she should have more to come for her trainer, who has a decent strike-rate at the track.

