Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Reaching High (4.03 Leicester)
Split subsequent winners when showing improved form on his handicap debut at Chelmsford last month. On a good mark based solely on that run and there should be more to come from the Sir Michael Stoute-trained gelding now stepped up further in trip.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Old Bailey (3.03 Leicester)
Showed a bit more on his latest start and has potential to do better now stepping up in trip off a potentially lenient mark of 54.
Lee Sharp
Eyecatcher
Beylerbeyi (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Ian Williams' charge isn't straightforward but he's run to RPRs well in excess of his current official mark on two occasions recently, including when slowly away at Nottingham on Sunday.
Marcus Buckland
Newmarket nap
Educate (4.03 Leicester)
Ran into an improving sort at Wolverhampton last time and fancied to return to winning ways after some decent work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
User Amistoso (4.03 Leicester)
Clocked a much-improved figure when stepped up to 1m4f at Chester last month and should be capable of breaking his duck off a mark of 85 here.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Star Of Lady M (7.15 Lingfield)
Returning to her optimal 5f trip and should be in the frame in this relatively poor Class 4 race after returning from a break.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
