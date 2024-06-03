Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Reaching High (4.03 Leicester)

Split subsequent winners when showing improved form on his handicap debut at Chelmsford last month. On a good mark based solely on that run and there should be more to come from the Sir Michael Stoute-trained gelding now stepped up further in trip.

Paul Curtis

Reaching High 16:03 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Old Bailey (3.03 Leicester)

Showed a bit more on his latest start and has potential to do better now stepping up in trip off a potentially lenient mark of 54.

Lee Sharp

Old Bailey 15:03 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Beylerbeyi (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Ian Williams' charge isn't straightforward but he's run to RPRs well in excess of his current official mark on two occasions recently, including when slowly away at Nottingham on Sunday.

Marcus Buckland

Beylerbeyi 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Ian Williams

Newmarket nap

Educate (4.03 Leicester)

Ran into an improving sort at Wolverhampton last time and fancied to return to winning ways after some decent work on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Educate 16:03 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

User Amistoso (4.03 Leicester)

Clocked a much-improved figure when stepped up to 1m4f at Chester last month and should be capable of breaking his duck off a mark of 85 here.

Craig Thake

User Amistoso 16:03 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Star Of Lady M (7.15 Lingfield)

Returning to her optimal 5f trip and should be in the frame in this relatively poor Class 4 race after returning from a break.

Liam Watson

Star Of Lady M 19:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

