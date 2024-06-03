The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Leicester, Southwell and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Chase A Fortune (2.15 Southwell)

The Chris Grant-trained six-year-old made the perfect start over fences in February, holding off more experienced rivals. He's run three times since, running creditably on all three occasions, and is proving himself to be a consistent chaser. He handles all types of ground and tracks, and it's only a matter of time before he gets another win. There is a strong possibility it will come in this contest. Hat-trick-seeking Mystic Man is a threat as he is 4-5 over fences, but none of those wins have come over two miles, and he's been off the track for 245 days. He might find this a bit quick and struggle to get the better of Chase A Fortune.

Old Bailey (3.03 Leicester)

This is a tricky low-grade three-year-old handicap, with few having any form to note. The 13 runners have a combined record of 2-73, with Dibble Dabble and Subaltern the only two runners with a win. Both could not follow up and are now considerably more exposed than the others. Old Bailey is an interesting runner and has the potential to show more up in trip. His latest effort was his first time at a mile, and although he was a good ten lengths behind the winner, he did have a few traffic problems and finished ahead of a few. He finished the race well and it makes sense to pursue longer trips. His dam and several of her offspring won over this trip and at this sort of level.

One Cool Dreamer (9.00 Wolverhampton)

One Cool Dreamer has put in two fair efforts in handicaps so far and has been dropped 2lb from his most recent run. Not much else comes into this with good form. Con Te Partiro is two from two at this track, but he took a bit of a rise in the weights when scoring by three lengths and may struggle to win again.

