Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Timeforarum (5.03 Newton Abbot)
Brian Eckley’s six-year-old enters handicaps off a workable mark after catching the eye on his final qualifying run a fortnight ago. There's more to come from the mount of Conor Ring.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Thunder Flow (6.12 Kempton)
Lightly raced sort who shaped well on his penultimate start. Disappointing last time but gelded since and appeals as the type to prove himself ahead of his modest mark for trainer William Haggas.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Ingot (7.42 Kempton)
Son of Blue Point is fancied to get John and Thady Gosden on the board with their two-year-olds after some promising work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Puella Law (2.40 Beverley)
Jason Hart’s mount ran on well from the rear last time in a contest in which all the other principals raced handily. She can go one better today.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Powdering (2.10 Beverley)
Has won three of her last four starts, including one over course and distance, and Michael Herrington's progressive filly can extend her purple patch.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Calevade (6.20 Cartmel)
Uninspiring efforts when last seen but there are reasons to hope for a revival as he's been freshened up, headgear returns, and he is back at a venue where he won twice last summer, including this race.
Simon Giles
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
