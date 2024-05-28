Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Timeforarum (5.03 Newton Abbot)

Brian Eckley’s six-year-old enters handicaps off a workable mark after catching the eye on his final qualifying run a fortnight ago. There's more to come from the mount of Conor Ring.

Richard Russell

Timeforarum 17:03 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Conor Ring Tnr: Brian Eckley

Handicappers' nap

Thunder Flow (6.12 Kempton)

Lightly raced sort who shaped well on his penultimate start. Disappointing last time but gelded since and appeals as the type to prove himself ahead of his modest mark for trainer William Haggas.

Matt Gardner

Thunder Flow 18:12 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Ingot (7.42 Kempton)

Son of Blue Point is fancied to get John and Thady Gosden on the board with their two-year-olds after some promising work on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Ingot 19:42 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Puella Law (2.40 Beverley)

Jason Hart’s mount ran on well from the rear last time in a contest in which all the other principals raced handily. She can go one better today.

Mark Brown

Puella Law 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Speed figures

Powdering (2.10 Beverley)

Has won three of her last four starts, including one over course and distance, and Michael Herrington's progressive filly can extend her purple patch.

Dave Edwards

Powdering 14:10 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael Herrington

Dark horse

Calevade (6.20 Cartmel)

Uninspiring efforts when last seen but there are reasons to hope for a revival as he's been freshened up, headgear returns, and he is back at a venue where he won twice last summer, including this race.

Simon Giles

Calevade 18:20 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

'There are a few reasons to think the form is worth upgrading' - Phill Anderson with three selections for Wednesday

'She might surprise and run a huge race' - Adrian Wall with three bets at Tipperary on Wednesday

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Cartmel and Newton Abbot on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.