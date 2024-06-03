Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester

User Amistoso

4.03 Leicester

The 1m4f handicap (4.03) for three-year-olds at Leicester is likely to throw up plenty of future winners as several top yards are represented by well-bred, slow-burning types.

Reaching High is one of those for Sir Michael Stoute and the King as he's by Sea The Stars and out of Gold Cup winner Estimate, so could easily leave his previous form well behind over an extra two furlongs, with his Chelmsford handicap debut third working out strongly.

However, another with significant upside is User Amistoso , who is taken to give the Gredley family a welcome winner after Ambiente Friendly's gallant second in the Derby to the resurgent City Of Troy on Saturday.

I love latching on to a golden formline and I think we saw one at Chester's May meeting in the 1m4½f three-year-old handicap, a race in which User Amistoso was beaten a length into third.

The clock backed up the visual impression and the winner and second have both been successful since, while the fourth and sixth filled the first two positions in a staying race at Redcar last week.

User Amistoso, like so many of these, remains unexposed over middle distances and rates a certainty to be competitive off a 3lb higher mark under Callum Shepherd.

