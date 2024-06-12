Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Little Heron (3.10 Nottingham)



Michael Bell's filly shaped well from off the pace when third at Kempton last time, and the long straight here should give her plenty of time to get rolling.

Steffan Edwards

Little Heron 15:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

The Punt nap

Vice President (7.30 Leopardstown)



Aidan O'Brien's sole representative was third on his debut here last month and the runner-up and fourth have both won since.

Charlie Huggins

Vice President 19:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Topspeed

Smart Charger (3.00 Yarmouth)



Appreciated the step up in trip when collecting gamely over course and distance recently and the figures suggest he can follow up.

Dave Edwards

Smart Charger 15:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: Alan King

Handicappers' nap

Sixties Chic (5.05 Newbury)



Improving filly trained by Jack Channon who overcame a troubled run to beat several in-form sorts at Windsor last time. Looks capable of following up despite a 6lb rise in the weights.

Matt Gardner

Sixties Chic 17:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Newmarket nap

Dark horse

Double Red (3.25 Newbury)



Slow start compromised his chances on handicap debut at Windsor last time. However, ran well there given the circumstances and not discounted if breaking on terms in this.

Tom Gibbings

Double Red 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

