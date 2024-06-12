The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newbury and Leopardstown on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Heartwarmer (3.25 Newbury)

Made a successful debut over 6f at Newcastle on her sole start as a juvenile and the form of her comeback third in April does not read too badly. The winner of that Pontefract novice, Thursday's Child, was fourth in a 15-runner contest on her handicap debut at York's Dante meeting. Heartwarmer is rated 9lb lower than Thursday's Child, which suggests that she can be competitive in handicap company, as she was on her last start when third of 13 at Newmarket. That was the daughter of Holy Roman Emperor's first attempt at a mile and given she is also a granddaughter of a German Listed winner over that trip, she should be capable over going close on her second attempt at the distance.

Be Frank (4.30 Newbury)

Winner of a maiden and a handicap last season who made a promising seasonal debut in a Class 2 Newmarket contest that has worked out well since. Be Frank was fourth on his first start for 295 days, finishing half a length behind runner-up English Oak, who went one better on his next start and is now rated 9lb higher than when recording that four-and-a-half-length victory at Haydock. Be Frank was also well clear of the seventh, Lethal Levi, who subsequently landed an 11-runner Class 2 event at this track off only 1lb lower. Be Frank is now rated 2lb lower than that promising Newmarket reappearance and was not disgraced when third of 12 at Goodwood last time.

Vice President (7.30 Leopardstown)

Third on his debut at this track last month and the runner-up and fourth have franked the from by winning each of their sole starts since. The winner of that maiden, Highbury, has Classic entries in the Irish Derby and Irish St Leger which suggests that is was an above average contest. It should be a matter of when rather than if this son of Galileo gets off the mark for Aidan O'Brien.

