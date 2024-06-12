Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newbury

Great Acclaim

3.25 Newbury

There is a cracking eight-race card for punters to get stuck into at Newbury and the feature 7f handicap (4.30) wouldn't look out of place on a big Saturday. It's a tight race from a punting perspective, though, and the best bet of the day runs earlier at the Berkshire course.

The second division of the mile handicap (3.25) provides a good opportunity for the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Great Acclaim to follow up his easy win at Windsor last month.

That was his third start since a gelding operation over the winter and it completed a set of three consecutive career-best Racing Post Ratings since he returned from a break in April.

It's evident Great Acclaim is improving and a 4lb rise in the weights for his maiden victory doesn't look too harsh given he scored comfortably by a length and a quarter.

The other thing that might be in his favour is returning to Newbury. He recorded his best run as a juvenile when a strong-finishing fourth in a 6f maiden here on heavy ground in September, which suggests there should be even more to come back at this venue.

He handles any ground and will be tough to beat, provided he can take another step forwards.

Great Acclaim 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

