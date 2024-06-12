Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newbury and the opening 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap (1.45) is wide open. Lenny's Spirit has track form and goes in with Expert Witness .

Organ ran well on his debut at the course last month and goes into the perm for the 6½f novice (2.20). There are 11 declared and any improvement will do it, so make him a banker.

Show Biz Kid is a significant non-runner in division one of the mile handicap (2.50), so put Charming Whisper and Asimov into the perm. William Buick is a good booking for Asimov.

Great Acclaim is one of my stronger fancies on the day and rates a banker in the second division (3.25), while Clove Hitch can also be solely relied on in the mile novice (4.00).

The 7f handicap (4.30) is the final leg and the consistent Pearle D'Or must have a huge chance. Put him in alongside Sterling Knight , who is well handicapped on his best form.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.45

2 Expert Witness

3 Lenny's Spirit

2.20

8 Organ

2.50

3 Asimov

6 Charming Whisper

3.25

7 Great Acclaim

4.00

3 Clove Hitch

4.30

4 Pearle D'Or

5 Sterling Knight

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

