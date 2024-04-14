The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso on Monday
Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .
Your Own Story (3.30 Kelso)
The Lucinda Russell-trained eight-year-old brings the best form into the race and looks handicapped to go well. A solid performer last year, he was backed into favouritism for the Scottish Grand National and while he did not win, he ran with great credit to be beaten only 11 lengths into sixth. Multiple winners have emerged from that race and the winner, Kitty's Light, ran a stormer in the Grand National in fifth. He made a fine return from a 318-day absence when second at Newcastle last month and has been dropped 1lb for that.
Eloi Du Puy (4.00 Kelso)
The six-year-old has been terrific form this season and can put up another bold effort at this track. Trained by Nick Alexander, he has won four races this campaign and three of those have come over this course and distance. He's finished in the first three in six of his eight starts at the track and the soft ground will be in his favour again. A 4lb rise for him for his win last time should not stop him and Alexander is in flying form, with a 50 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. His jockey, Bruce Lynn, is operating at 40 per cent in that same period.
Atlantic Dancer (4.30 Kelso)
Alexander and Lynn could be in line for more success on the card with this 11-year-old in the 2m2f mares' handicap hurdle. The veteran thrives when the ground is testing, including when registering a career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance already this season. She did really well to only been beaten three and a half lengths in a good ground contest at Ayr and has less lively conditions to contend with. She goes off top weight, but Lynn's 3lb claim will be extra handy.
Read more . . .
Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor
Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 14 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:19, 14 April 2024
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Plumpton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 free bets: get £60 in free bets today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Plumpton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 free bets: get £60 in free bets today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses