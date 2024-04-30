Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Kasa Papa

Hugh Bowman has struck top form again and can be followed with confidence aboard long-time Hong Kong maiden Kasa Papa in the Class 4 1m½f handicap (2.10) at Happy Valley.

Bowman landed the Chairman’s Sprint Prize aboard potential star Invincible Sage and finished second on consistent Red Lion in the Champions Mile to grab his share of the limelight at the weekend on an international day dominated by local stars.

It is back down to earth for the four-time Sydney champion on a bread-and-butter nine-race card but it will mean a lot to connections if he can register a first local win aboard the Tony Cruz-trained gelding, who is 0-18 but hinting that he has finally dropped to the right level.

This one-time winner of a Randwick handicap has gone down 25 points in the handicap since his arrival, which is likely to mean he was overrated to start with. However, his latest second to Red Majesty over course and distance was promising and, with Bowman booked to ride for the first time, he can go well again.

The ever-reliable Jumbo Legend, sent out by Caspar Fownes, is the main danger, with Japanese-sired Joyful Prosperity another possible for multiple bets in an intriguing race.

Andrea Atzeni has been recalled to partner Ka Ying Cheer in the Class 3 France Galop Cup (2.45) over 6f and the four-year-old could be forgiven for thinking it was his birthday as he carries a light weight of 8st 4lb this time, tackling a stronger class.

Atzeni, who takes over from Bowman on the Pierre Ng-trained gelding, is just the jockey to make the most of such circumstances. Weight matters and dropping from 9st 9lb is an advantage, even in a higher grade.

Copartner Prance, another taking a rise in class, is bidding to make it a hat-trick over course and distance and has claims while he's racing so well. So too has Beauty Infinity, who despite being well backed in recent starts is becoming frustrating.

Simply Maverick , who was touched off by a nose in a similar race a week ago, makes a quick return and this time he should oblige in the Class 3 1m½f handicap (3.15), in which Galaxy Witness is his main threat.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

3 Double Bingo

12 Country Dancer

1.40

3 Lyrical Motion

4 Diamond Flare

2.10

4 Jumbo Legend

6 Kasa Papa

2.45

6 Copartner Prance

11 Ka Ying Cheer

3.15

1 Galaxy Witness

4 Simply Maverick

3.50

1 Colourful Emperor

4 Armour Eagle

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

Happy Valley card

