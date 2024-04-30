Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Ascot on Wednesday and the opening 5f conditions race (1.10) is difficult with only two places on offer. There also isn’t much form to go on as six two-year-olds line up, but Tanager and Sex On Fire are the two who stand out.

The Listed Paradise Stakes (1.40) comes up next and it is another small field with just two places available. Docklands and Epictetus look the most solid from a placing perspective.

I’m keen to take on Trueshan in the Sagaro Stakes (2.15) as he has to give weight to some good horses. Coltrane is chief among them, but it’s also worth putting Quickthorn in the perm.

The Commonwealth Cup Trial (2.50) is next, and one of my better bets of the day goes here in the shape of Got To Love A Grey . She has fitness on her side and is a banker if eight line up.

Division one of the 5f handicap (3.25) looks more tricky, so put Celsius and Glamorous Breeze into the perm, while the second division (4.00) can go to the well-treated Lil Guff .

Ascot Placepot perm

1.10

3 Sex On Fire

4 Tanager

1.40

1 Docklands

2 Epictetus

2.15

3 Coltrane

4 Quickthorn

2.50

11 Got To Love A Grey

3.25

1 Glamorous Breeze

4 Celsius

4.00

3 Lil Guff

2x2x2x1x2x1 = 16 lines

