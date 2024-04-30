The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Kingdom Come (1.40 Ascot)

There doesn’t look much pace on for this small field Listed event, and with four of the five making their comebacks, it’s not hard to imagine a few of these racing freely. Being too fresh won’t be a problem for Clive Cox’s outsider and the son of Kingman comes here at the top of his game, recording a career best when going down narrowly on the All Weather Championships finals card at Newcastle on Good Friday. His strike-rate on the all-weather outshines his record on turf, but he ran well at Newbury and Haydock last term and there’s nothing in his pedigree to suggest he won’t be equally effective on this surface.

Sweet William (2.15 Ascot)

There is a select field for the Sagaro and it can go to the one who has the most room for improvement. The Gosdens’ five-year-old came up through handicaps last season and signed off in that sphere with a fine second in the Ebor. Elevated to Pattern company subsequently, he travelled best in the Doncaster Cup before finding Trueshan just too strong at the trip, while he had both Trueshan and Coltrane behind him when a solid third in the Long Distance Cup next time. Reportedly pleasing connections, he retains plenty of upside for the year ahead, while this track and trip look ideal.

El Bodon (2.50 Ascot)

This looks a seriously competitive running of the Pavilion but one who catches the eye is Jane Chapple-Hyam’s colt, who has achieved more after three runs than any of his rivals could boast at that stage of their careers. A promising juvenile, he was asked to tackle the Greenham on his reappearance and ran a cracker, dead-heating for second despite being unfavourably drawn. He still held a 2,000 Guineas entry at that stage and surely wouldn’t have been disgraced on Saturday, so it looks significant his shrewd handler is dropping him down to 6f. He’s fully entitled to carry on progressing and looks overpriced.

