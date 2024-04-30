Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Fastorslow (5.25 Punchestown)
Martin Brassil's eight-year-old avoided a hard race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and beat Galopin Des Champs both in this race last season and in the John Durkan in November.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Sweet William (2.15 Ascot)
John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old has the most room for improvement in this field and finished ahead of Trueshan and Coltrane here when last seen in October.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Impressor (2.05 Pontefract)
Four-time winner on soft or heavy going last season for Phillip Makin and has shaped as if retaining all of his ability this year. Now just 1lb above last winning mark and looks set to strike again.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Sweet William (2.15 Ascot)
Has done plenty of work on turf this spring and is fancied to book his place for the Ascot Gold Cup.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Unavailable (4.10 Wolverhampton)
Has made all to earn decent figures twice at Lingfield recently and a hat-trick could be on the cards for Chelsea Banham's improving filly.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Conflated (5.25 Punchestown)
The likely front-runner is in good form and should be seen to better effect stepped up in trip.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Published on 30 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:16, 30 April 2024
