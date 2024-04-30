Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Fastorslow (5.25 Punchestown)

Martin Brassil's eight-year-old avoided a hard race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and beat Galopin Des Champs both in this race last season and in the John Durkan in November.

Mark Brown

Fastorslow 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

The Punt nap

Sweet William (2.15 Ascot)

John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old has the most room for improvement in this field and finished ahead of Trueshan and Coltrane here when last seen in October.

Richard Russell

Sweet William 14:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Impressor (2.05 Pontefract)

Four-time winner on soft or heavy going last season for Phillip Makin and has shaped as if retaining all of his ability this year. Now just 1lb above last winning mark and looks set to strike again.

Matt Gardner

Impressor 14:05 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (3lb) Tnr: Phillip Makin

Newmarket nap

Sweet William (2.15 Ascot)

Has done plenty of work on turf this spring and is fancied to book his place for the Ascot Gold Cup.

David Milnes

Sweet William 14:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Unavailable (4.10 Wolverhampton)

Has made all to earn decent figures twice at Lingfield recently and a hat-trick could be on the cards for Chelsea Banham's improving filly.

Dave Edwards

Unavailable 16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Dark horse

Conflated (5.25 Punchestown)

The likely front-runner is in good form and should be seen to better effect stepped up in trip.

Liam Watson

Conflated 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Wednesday

'Everything looks in place for a big effort' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies on day two of Punchestown

'It’s definitely worth giving her another chance' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.