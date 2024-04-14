Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Maritime Lady has the best form in leg one (5.30) of the Kempton Placepot – which offers a £50,000 guarantee – but it would be no surprise if the Charlie Johnston-trained Reyaadah Star improved on her promising Wolverhampton run.
Both should be included in perms but punters can rely only on Lady Flora in leg two (6.00). The Andrew Balding-trained filly shaped with plenty of promise at Newmarket in October when third to Shemozzle, and could make short work of her ten rivals. She looks just the type to make a useful three-year-old this term.
Ciara Pearl, another nice filly with potential, can defy a 5lb penalty for last Monday’s success at Lingfield in leg three (6.30). Moonlight Express, capable of taking a significant step forward now handicapping, also takes the eye.
Oliver Show and Soar Above are the pair to focus on in leg four (7.00), while Lieutenant Rascal, who looks on a fair mark in a first-time hood, and Old Chums stand out in leg five (7.30).
Imperial Guard, a fluent scorer over course and distance last month and open to further progress, completes the perm in leg six (8.00).
Kempton Placepot perm
5.30
4 Reyaadah Star
7 Maritime Lady
6.00
3 Lady Flora
6.30
1 Ciara Pearl
7 Moonlight Express
7.00
1 Oliver Show
5 Soar Above
7.30
1 Lieutenant Rascal
5 Old Chums
8.00
1 Imperial Guard
2x1x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines
18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org.
Published on 14 April 2024
Last updated 18:00, 14 April 2024
