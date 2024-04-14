Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Woodie Flash (2.30 Kelso)
Upped 3lb after posting a career best Racing Post Rating at Market Rasen, but could still prove a step ahead of the assessor for trainer Olly Murphy, with Lewis Saunders again taking 10lb off.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Clear Angel (3.42 Redcar)
Susan Corbett’s runner shaped better than the bare form at Doncaster suggests on his reappearance and should run well under suitable conditions.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Eloi Du Puy (4.00 Kelso)
Has thrived this season for Nick Alexander, especially at this track, and a 4lb rise for his latest course-and-distance win may not be able to stop his progression.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Gentle Ellen (4.42 Redcar)
A dual scorer last season, the form of her course and distance second in the Autumn has been underlined by the subsequent efforts of her conqueror and she is effective on the ground.
Dave Edwards
West country nap
Crazy Luck (4.20 Windsor)
Well handicapped horse and placed four times at Windsor. Showed promise on comeback and can improve.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Johnny Dogs (2.00 Kelso)
Was well beaten when fourth here last time out on his seasonal reappearance but a step down in trip can play to his advantage as he looks to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more . . .
Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso on Monday
Published on 14 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:22, 14 April 2024
