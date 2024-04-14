Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Woodie Flash (2.30 Kelso)

Upped 3lb after posting a career best Racing Post Rating at Market Rasen, but could still prove a step ahead of the assessor for trainer Olly Murphy, with Lewis Saunders again taking 10lb off.
Steve Mason

Woodie Flash14:30 Kelso
Jky: Lewis Saunders (10lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

Eyecatcher

Clear Angel (3.42 Redcar)

Susan Corbett’s runner shaped better than the bare form at Doncaster suggests on his reappearance and should run well under suitable conditions.
Richard Young

Clear Angel15:42 Redcar
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Susan Corbett

The Punt nap

Eloi Du Puy (4.00 Kelso)

Has thrived this season for Nick Alexander, especially at this track, and a 4lb rise for his latest course-and-distance win may not be able to stop his progression.
Matt Rennie

Eloi Du Puy16:00 Kelso
Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb)Tnr: N W Alexander

Speed figures

Gentle Ellen (4.42 Redcar)

A dual scorer last season, the form of her course and distance second in the Autumn has been underlined by the subsequent efforts of her conqueror and she is effective on the ground.
Dave Edwards

Gentle Ellen16:42 Redcar
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

West country nap

Crazy Luck (4.20 Windsor)

Well handicapped horse and placed four times at Windsor. Showed promise on comeback and can improve.
James Stevens

Crazy Luck16:20 Windsor
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Rod Millman

Dark horse

Johnny Dogs (2.00 Kelso)

Was well beaten when fourth here last time out on his seasonal reappearance but a step down in trip can play to his advantage as he looks to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds

Johnny Dogs14:00 Kelso
Jky: Nathan Moscrop Tnr: Susan Corbett

Published on 14 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:22, 14 April 2024

