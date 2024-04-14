Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Woodie Flash (2.30 Kelso)

Upped 3lb after posting a career best Racing Post Rating at Market Rasen, but could still prove a step ahead of the assessor for trainer Olly Murphy, with Lewis Saunders again taking 10lb off.

Steve Mason

Woodie Flash 14:30 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Lewis Saunders (10lb) Tnr: Olly Murphy

Eyecatcher

Clear Angel (3.42 Redcar)

Susan Corbett’s runner shaped better than the bare form at Doncaster suggests on his reappearance and should run well under suitable conditions.

Richard Young

Clear Angel 15:42 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Susan Corbett

The Punt nap

Eloi Du Puy (4.00 Kelso)

Has thrived this season for Nick Alexander, especially at this track, and a 4lb rise for his latest course-and-distance win may not be able to stop his progression.

Matt Rennie

Eloi Du Puy 16:00 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

Speed figures

Gentle Ellen (4.42 Redcar)

A dual scorer last season, the form of her course and distance second in the Autumn has been underlined by the subsequent efforts of her conqueror and she is effective on the ground.

Dave Edwards

Gentle Ellen 16:42 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

West country nap

Crazy Luck (4.20 Windsor)

Well handicapped horse and placed four times at Windsor. Showed promise on comeback and can improve.

James Stevens

Crazy Luck 16:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Rod Millman

Dark horse

Johnny Dogs (2.00 Kelso)

Was well beaten when fourth here last time out on his seasonal reappearance but a step down in trip can play to his advantage as he looks to get back to winning ways.

George Bonds

Johnny Dogs 14:00 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Nathan Moscrop Tnr: Susan Corbett

