The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips from Sandown on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(1.05 Sandown)

Since moving to Paul Nicholls, Killaloan has improved in his four runs this year based on Racing Post Ratings and he bids to land a four-timer in the Sandown opener. The five-year-old shaped with promise on his stable debut, finishing third of 11 at Plumpton in December following a 557-day break. He dropped back in trip next time out when fourth at Wincanton, but the form of that race has franked with the third winning comfortable next time out and the runner-up coming out on top on his most recent start. Killaloan has won his last three by a combined total of just over 15 lengths, with his latest success coming over this distance and on similar conditions to what is expected here.

(1.40 Sandown)

Jonbon bounced back from defeat at Cheltenham with a commanding victory at Aintree earlier this month. His only two defeats have come at the festival and losing to Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo is no disgrace, so I fully expect him to continue on the winning trail. The seven-year-old took his record over fences to 4-5 with that Maghull Novices' Chase win, equalling his career-best RPR of 164 from his Arkle second and last year's success over course and distance. His win last time out was not against the stiffest of opposition, but he cleared all with no issues and appeared to have full control throughout the contest. He'll face tougher rivals here, but his ability is unwavering and he'll be hard to beat.

(2.15 Sandown)

The Harry Fry-trained eight-year-old has already proven himself over these marathon distances and he has the ability to land a big prize for his connections. Revels Hill stayed on well when second to Coolvalla at Exeter last time out and despite not doing enough to get his head in front, it was a career-best performance based on RPRs. He's been quite a consistent individual for the yard, winning two of his nine starts over fences and placing in four others, so another big run is expected. Coming up against Scottish National winner Kitty's Light is a surprise, but that was a tough race for Christian Williams' gelding and seven days between the two races might not be long enough of a break. All three of Revels Hill's wins have come under jockey Kevin Brogan, who rides again, and this is a major factor as they look to return to winning ways.

