TippingToday's top tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Jonbon (1.40 Sandown)

A commanding 43-length win last time out equalled a career-best performance based on RPRs. He faces tougher opposition here, but he's shown plenty of ability over fences and should be hard to beat.
Liam Headd

Silk
Jonbon13:40 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Captain Wentworth (8.15 Doncaster)

Has a race in him and should be suited by the drop back in trip.
Ron Wood

Silk
Captain Wentworth20:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Edmunds (-lb)Tnr: John Butler

Handicappers' nap

Bertie's Wish (1.05 Sandown)

Again shaped as if the return to a right-handed track would suit when running well at Chepstow and could outrun his odds off an attractive-looking mark.
Steve Mason

Silk
Bertie's Wish13:05 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Jennie Candlish

West Country nap

Harper's Brook (3.25 Sandown)

Ran well for a long way in the Ultima, handles most ground and this trip appears to be his optimum. This looks a fine opportunity.
James Stevens

Silk
Harper's Brook15:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods (-lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Rainbow Fire (3.45 Haydock)

Lightly raced and fit from the all-weather, he can make it three from four on turf.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Rainbow Fire15:45 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan (-lb)Tnr: Marco Botti

Dark horse

Editeur Du Gite (1.40 Sandown)

Scaled new heights this season, winning the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton and the Grade 1 Clarence House at Cheltenham. Underwhelming in the Champion Chase last time out, but is a major threat in this if bouncing back to form.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Editeur Du Gite13:40 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Niall Houlihan (-lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 19:06, 28 April 2023
