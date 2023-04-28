Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

(1.40 Sandown)

A commanding 43-length win last time out equalled a career-best performance based on RPRs. He faces tougher opposition here, but he's shown plenty of ability over fences and should be hard to beat.

Liam Headd

Jonbon 13:40 Sandown View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(8.15 Doncaster)

Has a race in him and should be suited by the drop back in trip.

Ron Wood

Captain Wentworth 20:15 Doncaster View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(1.05 Sandown)

Again shaped as if the return to a right-handed track would suit when running well at Chepstow and could outrun his odds off an attractive-looking mark.

Steve Mason

Bertie's Wish 13:05 Sandown View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.25 Sandown)

Ran well for a long way in the Ultima, handles most ground and this trip appears to be his optimum. This looks a fine opportunity.

James Stevens

Harper's Brook 15:25 Sandown View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.45 Haydock)

Lightly raced and fit from the all-weather, he can make it three from four on turf.

Dave Edwards

Rainbow Fire 15:45 Haydock View Racecard

Dark horse

(1.40 Sandown)

Scaled new heights this season, winning the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton and the Grade 1 Clarence House at Cheltenham. Underwhelming in the Champion Chase last time out, but is a major threat in this if bouncing back to form.

Tom Gibbings

Editeur Du Gite 13:40 Sandown View Racecard

