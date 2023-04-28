Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Jonbon (1.40 Sandown)
A commanding 43-length win last time out equalled a career-best performance based on RPRs. He faces tougher opposition here, but he's shown plenty of ability over fences and should be hard to beat.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Captain Wentworth (8.15 Doncaster)
Has a race in him and should be suited by the drop back in trip.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Bertie's Wish (1.05 Sandown)
Again shaped as if the return to a right-handed track would suit when running well at Chepstow and could outrun his odds off an attractive-looking mark.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Harper's Brook (3.25 Sandown)
Ran well for a long way in the Ultima, handles most ground and this trip appears to be his optimum. This looks a fine opportunity.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Rainbow Fire (3.45 Haydock)
Lightly raced and fit from the all-weather, he can make it three from four on turf.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Editeur Du Gite (1.40 Sandown)
Scaled new heights this season, winning the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton and the Grade 1 Clarence House at Cheltenham. Underwhelming in the Champion Chase last time out, but is a major threat in this if bouncing back to form.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
