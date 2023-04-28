'He comes here fresh and is talented when he gets his conditions' - Paul Kealy with six Saturday sizzlers

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Arqoob

1.05 Sandown

1pt each-way with firms paying five places

Certainly Red

2.15 Sandown

1pt each-way with firms paying six places

Moroder

2.15 Sandown

1pt each-way with firms paying six places

McFabulous

2.50 Sandown

1pt win

Mumbo Jumbo

3.25 Sandown

1pt each-way

Goshen

4.00 Sandown

2pts win

Paul Nicholls has dominated the British jumps season and the now 14-time champion jumps trainer is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to eclipse his own prize-money record.

Just a little under £100k will do it, and with 15 of the 69 runners on the card, Nicholls certainly has plenty of chances.

All his horses will be doing their best, but the market will focus, quite rightly, on the chosen mounts of Harry Cobden, who rode four of the trainer's five winners on the card 12 months ago.

Killaloan is the selected one of three in the opening bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (1.05), a race Nicholls and Cobden have won in two of the last three years, and his claims are easy enough to see as he's won his last three in novice company and had plenty in hand at Ludlow last time.

He has to be given every respect, but Lucy Wadham and Bryony Frost teamed up for a double at Warwick on Thursday, one of them at 20-1, and they have another very interesting outsider in .

This five-year-old has been a bit of a slow learner over hurdles, but that is reflected in a handicap mark considerably lower than you would expect of a horse with his ability on the Flat.

He's not particularly well handicapped off 114 on his hurdles form, even if he did put up a career-best when second to Russian Ruler on soft ground at Newbury last month, but there is a chance the return to Sandown will see him in a much better light.

According to Racing Post Ratings, three of the best five runs of Arqoob's Flat career came at the Esher track with two of them, a Class 2 handicap win off an official rating of 89 and fourth place in another Class 2 handicap off 93, coming last summer.

He might never translate his full Flat ability to hurdles, but if he did he'd be rated nearer 140 than 114, so at the odds it's worth taking a chance he can find a bit more on a track he obviously handles well.

I must admit to being completely baffled by the ever-shortening price of Jonbon in the bet365 Celebration Chase (1.40).

He's a cracking horse who may still have a big future, but he was well beaten by the only truly top-class novice chaser he has faced (El Fabiolo), and he'd be getting 9lb off Greaneteen in a handicap.

That's before you take into account the fact Greaneteen tends to burst into life in the spring, has won this race easily for the last two years – beat Altior first time – and is a three-time Grade 1 winner at the track.

I've backed Greaneteen, but don't need to be putting up 2-1 shots when there 's much more competitive racing to get stuck into, and the bet365 Gold Cup (2.15) fits that bill.

It would be some effort for Kitty's Light to win this a week after taking the Scottish National, but it has been done before, with Hot Weld winning both races in 2007.

He was 11lb higher at Sandown, too, while Kitty's Light is off the same mark and therefore 6lb well in. If he has recovered in time he is the one to beat, but there are others to consider at bigger prices.

Revels Hill appeals as potentially well handicapped and Enrilo, disqualified winner of this two years ago, definitely is, but my two are and .

The former is having a cracking season, having won three times in a row before reverting to hurdles for a midfield finish at Ascot after a two-month break.

That was almost certainly with a view to protecting his mark for this, and in any case he ran a career-best in that sphere off a mark much higher than he was used to as a hurdler.

Certainly Red has no form at marathon trips, but he won going away over 3m1f under 12st at Wincanton on his last chase start, and he has every right to have a crack at this decent prize.

Moroder is a confirmed stayer as he was a commanding winner over 3m6½f last season at Exeter.

That was his fourth win in a row and he looked a horse going places, but he has had some minor niggles this season, which explains why he was so out of form on his first couple of starts.

However, he was back on an upward curve last time when taking the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster from the well-backed Undersupervision (had won the race last year off the same mark), and there's no reason why he cannot continue to improve after just nine chase starts.

Hewick, taken out of the Punchestown Gold Cup because of the ground, is the one to beat in the bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.50) and should win if he's over the heavy fall he took in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

However, it was a pearler, he must have had a hard race, and Thursday's downpours will not have been in his favour. Add the fact Shark Hanlon has had just one winner from 174 runners under all codes in Britain or Ireland since last September, and I'm in no rush to take short odds.

has a fair bit to find and had an irregular heartbeat last time, but he arrives fresh and is a talented horse when he gets his conditions.

He won the Select Hurdle under Lorcan Williams here 12 months ago, and he's always been at his best over short of 3m, so this 2m6½f trip looks likely to prove perfect. He's officially a 4lb better horse than second favourite and stablemate Solo, but is twice the price because Cobden is on the latter.

I'd be all over Harper's Brook in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase (3.25) if Ben Pauling was in better form, but a lot of his horses seem to be struggling to finish their races at the moment.

It may be nothing, and Harper's Brook, although pulled up in the Ultima when not staying, had plenty of high-class chasers fully on the stretch by setting a strong pace before his stamina ran out.

The other issue is that there are several prominent racers in the field and, with that in mind, I'm going to take a chance on , who arguably needs further, but is well handicapped on his third to Solo over course and distance earlier this season.

He was fourth in the big EBF Final over hurdles at the track last spring, so clearly likes the place, and if the ground hasn't dried out too much (believe it or not, some parts of the chase track were watered on Thursday despite the rain forecast) he should run well at a price.

It seems everyone loves to hate these days, but he's still an incredibly talented performer, and being fourth favourite for the bet365 Select Hurdle (4.00) on the first show was baffling.

He may not quite have got home over 3m in the Long Walk at Kempton in December, but he has no problem with 2m5½f and for his three unbeaten runs at Sandown, one on the Flat, he has won by an aggregate of 58 lengths. I wouldn't want to lay 2-1, let alone 7-2.

