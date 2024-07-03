- More
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Newbury
See That Storm
8.25 Newbury
If there's one handicapper who stands out on Newbury's evening card it's See That Storm, who could have quite a bit up his sleeve from his opening mark of 76.
The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old made a winning debut at Lingfield in December before trying to give Lavender Hill Mob 3lb back at that course in January. The winner is now rated 96 and See That Storm has only raced once since, going close at Wolverhampton the following month.
He arrives following a 136-day break with the capacity to take his form to a new level for a switch to the turf, with his sire and dam boasting plenty of smart performances on the grass.
With Callum Hutchinson taking a handy 3lb off and stall one looking perfect for this prominent racer, he should be tough to beat in the 1m2f handicap (8.25).
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
