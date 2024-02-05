The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Sao Carlos (2.05 Market Rasen)

Sao Carlos has shown a lot of promise since making his debut in December 2022. He won a bumper at Market Rasen that time, but then had to wait nearly a year for his next outing where he came an impressive fourth. He backed that up with an impressive win last time out at Wetherby. While he is slightly less experienced than some of the others in this field, his form makes him one to take very seriously.

Blue Bikini (3.05 Market Rasen)

Blue Bikini looked as though she needed a run on her reappearance in October, making no impression. She showed her class last time out when stepping up in trip. She was slightly behind but jumped the last strongly and won going away. This is a tougher task, but her record over hurdles is impressive, with three wins in her last four attempts. Another strong showing looks on the cards.

Scene One (3.35 Market Rasen)

Scene One has been in fine form this season with two wins from three, the only blip being when he was pulled up at Fakenham in December. However, he can be forgiven that run as the ground was very testing and he was one of three to pull up in that race. He bounced back with an impressive win last time out at Market Rasen and with that course win under his belt, he looks well placed to extend his good form.

