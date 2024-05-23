Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There is not much to go on in Goodwood's opener, but Wootton Bassett colt Original Outlaw is the clear pick on pedigree and sales price so he goes into the Placepot perm from the unraced ones.

More was expected of Siegen on his debut at Bath, and as horses from his yard tend to improve greatly for a run, he's next best.

In the next (2.25), Havaila gave the talented Punctuation a fright here last time and can go well again, while Vino Victrix has some decent course form and is nicely treated on the pick of it.

Divina Grace was improving last season and can go close in the third leg (3.00) alongside True Wisdom , who shaped well on her return and gets chunks of weight for age.

In the next (3.35), favourite Royal Rhyme was one of two set to run in Thursday's Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, but Isle Of Jura was taken out of it because of the ground, and if he runs his usual consistent race he will be very hard to kick out of the first two.

Wild Tiger looks too short in the fifth leg (4.10) so the selections are Be Frank and Able Kane instead, while in the final leg (4.40), Queen's Reign should go well again after an encouraging return and Mr Monaco has to be of interest on his handicap debut after running a close sixth on his final start least season in a sales race that has worked out very well.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

7 Original Outlaw

9 Siegen

2.25

2 Vino Victrix

10 Havaila

3.00

1 Divina Grace

9 True Wisdom

3.35

1 Isle Of Jura

4.10

8 Be Frank

9 Able Kane

4.40

2 Queen's Reign

6 Mr Monaco

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.