Today's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt Nap

Scene One (3.35 Market Rasen)

Trained by Lucy Wadham, he has been in fine form this season with two wins from three starts. He bounced back last time out and, with that course win under his belt, he looks well placed to extend his impressive form.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Scene One15:35 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Handicappers' nap

Sailed Away (1.35 Market Rasen)

Posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when chasing home the well backed Bitsnbuckles at Huntingdon last month and, despite a five pound rise in the handicap, looks weighted to go one better for the in-form Stuart Edmunds yard.
Steve Mason

Silk
Sailed Away13:35 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Atkins (7lb)Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Eyecatcher

Sporty Jim (3.05 Market Rasen)

Promising return from a lengthy absence before looking a non-stayer latest. Interesting back on better ground for trainer Olly Murphy.
Mark Brown

Silk
Sporty Jim15:05 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Speed figures

Top Cloud (3.05 Market Rasen)

In great form recently and keeps on clocking better speed figures. Can go in again.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Top Cloud15:05 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb)Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

West Country nap

Merry Monty (3.20 Taunton)

Ran well when strongly backed for his last two races and interesting now tried on quicker ground.
James Stevens

Silk
Merry Monty15:20 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Chris Down

Dark horse

Inoui Machin (2.50 Taunton)

Well beaten last time out when finishing second to the progressive Personal Ambition. However, he boasts good form this season, notched two bumper wins last term and can shine on his first run in a handicap.
George Bonds

Silk
Inoui Machin14:50 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Published on 5 February 2024

Last updated 19:46, 5 February 2024

