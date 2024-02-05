Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt Nap
Scene One (3.35 Market Rasen)
Trained by Lucy Wadham, he has been in fine form this season with two wins from three starts. He bounced back last time out and, with that course win under his belt, he looks well placed to extend his impressive form.
Laurence Morter
Handicappers' nap
Sailed Away (1.35 Market Rasen)
Posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when chasing home the well backed Bitsnbuckles at Huntingdon last month and, despite a five pound rise in the handicap, looks weighted to go one better for the in-form Stuart Edmunds yard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Sporty Jim (3.05 Market Rasen)
Promising return from a lengthy absence before looking a non-stayer latest. Interesting back on better ground for trainer Olly Murphy.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Top Cloud (3.05 Market Rasen)
In great form recently and keeps on clocking better speed figures. Can go in again.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Merry Monty (3.20 Taunton)
Ran well when strongly backed for his last two races and interesting now tried on quicker ground.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Inoui Machin (2.50 Taunton)
Well beaten last time out when finishing second to the progressive Personal Ambition. However, he boasts good form this season, notched two bumper wins last term and can shine on his first run in a handicap.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more . . .
'He doesn't face a horse with the same potential' - Robbie Wilders with four Tuesday plays
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 5 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:46, 5 February 2024
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 10-11 and 4-1 winners last Monday - who does he fancy this time?
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 10-11 and 4-1 winners last Monday - who does he fancy this time?