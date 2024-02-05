Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt Nap

Scene One (3.35 Market Rasen)

Trained by Lucy Wadham, he has been in fine form this season with two wins from three starts. He bounced back last time out and, with that course win under his belt, he looks well placed to extend his impressive form.

Laurence Morter

Scene One 15:35 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Handicappers' nap

Sailed Away (1.35 Market Rasen)

Posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when chasing home the well backed Bitsnbuckles at Huntingdon last month and, despite a five pound rise in the handicap, looks weighted to go one better for the in-form Stuart Edmunds yard.

Steve Mason

Sailed Away 13:35 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Atkins (7lb) Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Eyecatcher

Sporty Jim (3.05 Market Rasen)

Promising return from a lengthy absence before looking a non-stayer latest. Interesting back on better ground for trainer Olly Murphy.

Mark Brown

Sporty Jim 15:05 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Speed figures

Top Cloud (3.05 Market Rasen)

In great form recently and keeps on clocking better speed figures. Can go in again.

Dave Edwards

Top Cloud 15:05 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb) Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

West Country nap

Merry Monty (3.20 Taunton)

Ran well when strongly backed for his last two races and interesting now tried on quicker ground.

James Stevens

Merry Monty 15:20 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Chris Down

Dark horse

Inoui Machin (2.50 Taunton)

Well beaten last time out when finishing second to the progressive Personal Ambition. However, he boasts good form this season, notched two bumper wins last term and can shine on his first run in a handicap.

George Bonds

Inoui Machin 14:50 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read more . . .

'He doesn't face a horse with the same potential' - Robbie Wilders with four Tuesday plays

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.