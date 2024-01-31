Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Cooleenymore 3.25 Leicester

Lightly raced 8yo who has taken her form up a notch since sent handicapping this term, fading only from final flight on her first go over 3m when a good third at Wincanton last time; big shout back in trip.

Jo Lescribaa 4.25 Leicester

Showed promise when placed in two French bumpers and he has been brought along steadily for his current yard, posting an encouraging third in 2m novice here three weeks ago; most interesting on his handicap debut with his stamina drawn out more.

Oak Creek 4.45 Exeter

Placed in Irish points; all four hurdle runs have been under Ben Sutton, showing similar form in taking three minor honours before his win in a maiden at Wincanton (3m, good to soft); needs another step forward but he looks a strong stayer who brings potential to this handicap debut.

Amiwithani 8.00 Kempton

Justified favouritism in C&D contest (won going away) nine days ago, proving well suited by the new trip and switch to handicap level; penalty is partly offset by Aidan Keeley's useful 3lb claim; should have more to offer and commands major respect.

