Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Embarked 5.10 Lingfield

Placed on two of his four starts this year, more recently when second to bang-in-form filly on last month's turf return at Newmarket (7f, good); still on a workable mark; high on the list.

Charging Thunder 7.30 Pontefract

Ran encouragingly at Newcastle (AW) last month, improving on his reappearance effort; losing run is mounting up but he's interesting back at Pontefract, being 2-2 here including a success off this mark in this race two years ago.

Tigerten 8.00 Pontefract

0-12 for current yard but shaped well in first-time cheekpieces at Chester (2m, good to soft) most recently, finishing strongly for close second; remains 6lb below last winning mark; clear possibilities in the retained headgear with Rossa Ryan back on board (2-5 under this rider).

City Of Delight 8.10 Windsor

Now a six-race maiden but both handicap runs this year have seen him staying on well over a mile; new, longer trip can help and he's got a bigger effort lurking.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for Monday's card

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.