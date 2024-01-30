Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Passing Well (2.10 Exeter)
Has taken to chasing well, with three impressive outings this season. This step up in trip should suit and he looks well placed to continue his rich vein of form for Jamie Snowden.
Laurence Morter
Handicappers' nap
Awaythelad (2.55 Leicester)
Opened his account when making all to win at Ludlow and, with Beau Morgan taking a valuable 5lb off, should make a bold bid to follow up for the in-form Ben Pauling.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Amiwithani (8.00 Kempton)
The Jamie Osborne-trained filly quickened up well to win over course and distance last time, and having kicked off in handicaps on a modest mark, she looks the type who can defy a penalty.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Brewing (6.30 Kempton)
Has won four of his starts, all on the all-weather, and this lightly raced five-year-old can maintain his excellent strike-rate.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
The Changing Man (2.10 Exeter)
Would have a leading chance on the form of his second here in November. Dropped in class now and looks well handicapped.
James Stevens
Dark horse
One Eye On Vegas (4.25 Leicester)
Took a step forward when switched to handicap company here this month. Appears to relish the testing conditions and can improve with cheekpieces now applied.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Published on 30 January 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:13, 30 January 2024
