Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Passing Well (2.10 Exeter)

Has taken to chasing well, with three impressive outings this season. This step up in trip should suit and he looks well placed to continue his rich vein of form for Jamie Snowden.

Laurence Morter

Passing Well 14:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Handicappers' nap

Awaythelad (2.55 Leicester)

Opened his account when making all to win at Ludlow and, with Beau Morgan taking a valuable 5lb off, should make a bold bid to follow up for the in-form Ben Pauling.

Steve Mason

Awaythelad 14:55 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Amiwithani (8.00 Kempton)

The Jamie Osborne-trained filly quickened up well to win over course and distance last time, and having kicked off in handicaps on a modest mark, she looks the type who can defy a penalty.

Steffan Edwards

Amiwithani 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Speed figures

Brewing (6.30 Kempton)

Has won four of his starts, all on the all-weather, and this lightly raced five-year-old can maintain his excellent strike-rate.

Dave Edwards

Brewing 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

West Country nap

The Changing Man (2.10 Exeter)

Would have a leading chance on the form of his second here in November. Dropped in class now and looks well handicapped.

James Stevens

The Changing Man 14:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

One Eye On Vegas (4.25 Leicester)

Took a step forward when switched to handicap company here this month. Appears to relish the testing conditions and can improve with cheekpieces now applied.

Rob Sutton

One Eye On Vegas 16:25 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

