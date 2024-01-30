The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Southwell on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Passing Well (2.10 Exeter)

Passing Well has taken to life as a chaser very well, running strongly on his first run over fences and then backing that up with an impressive win at Lingfield. He was slightly disappointing last time, coming in a close third when stepping up in trip. He appeared likely to be well beaten but showed plenty of stamina and rallied in the closing stages to go close to the leading pair. The step up to three miles should suit and he looks well placed to continue his rich vein of form.

Jackeline (2.45 Exeter)

On first look Jackeline’s form is unremarkable, not making much impression on either of the bumpers she has contested. However, when looking at her debut run over hurdles in December she showed she has potential. She did not jump particularly well but stuck to the task and finished strongly, outrunning her large odds. She should progress from that and there looks to be more to come.

Aratus (6.30 Kempton)

Aratus bounced back from a disappointing effort at Lingfield to just be denied the win last time at Kempton. He got to the front but did not see out the race, so the drop back to seven furlongs should suit. He has a strong record at Kempton, with one win and two seconds in three runs at the track, and another good outing looks to be on the cards.

Read these next:

'There could be loads more to come' - our in-form Wednesday tipster returns with four wise wagers

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.