Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee

A 5½f maiden (5.25) kicks off the Placepot at Wetherby and Territorial Knight is worth another chance after finishing down the field in a York maiden on his debut.

Kevin Ryan often runs his better juveniles there, while Yes I'm Mali rates an interesting newcomer for Richard Fahey.

Lesley's Boy , who contests the second division (6.00), was ahead of Territorial Knight on the Knavesmire. That form could get a boost in the opener, while there was money for Tees Aggregates ahead of his first start at Doncaster and he showed some ability.

Transitioning won on his debut and might be up to defying a penalty in the 7f novice (6.30). Lope De Vega gelding Warrior's Dance is a prodigy on pedigree as his dam ran in the French Oaks. He could go well on his first run.

Atlantic Gamble scored with a bit up his sleeve at Kempton last month, so is high on the list in the mile handicap (7.00). First Encounter went close off this mark last time from the front and has the plum draw in stall one.

Hurt You Never is banker material in the next (7.30) after an authoritative victory at Ripon, while Own Accord could be a class apart in the mile handicap (8.00). Well-treated eight-year-old Copper And Five is the back-up play.

Wetherby Placepot perm

5.25

4 Territorial Knight

5 Yes I'm Mali

6.00

4 Lesley's Boy

5 Tees Aggregates

6.30

3 Transitioning

12 Warrior's Dance

7.00

1 Atlantic Gamble

12 First Encounter

7.30

2 Hurt You Never

8.00

1 Own Accord

12 Copper And Five

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

