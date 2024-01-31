Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Dundalk
4.05: Golden Days
Third to River Derwent here in November, Golden Days has a realistic chance of reversing form with that rival, fifth here on his last two starts. Chica Power is holding her form quite well and Jalo is another with a decent chance of reaching the money.
Alan Sweetman
Exeter
4.45 Oak Creek
The return of Hercules Morse could provide the answer and he needs a market check after the 373-day absence, but Oak Creek and Daring Plan are two more handicap newcomers to note and they advanced their claims this month. The last named, representing the Gardners, is seriously unexposed on this step up from 2m2f but Oak Creek's proven stamina earns him the vote. Chloe's Court, one of the veterans, brings each-way interest.
Richard Austen
Kempton
8.00: Amiwithani
Being a recent C&D scorer who should have more to offer in handicaps, Amiwithani holds particularly strong claims. Livinthelife, a similar sort, is second choice ahead of It's Not Risky and Pop Noodle. Also bear in mind Something To Do, provided he turns out quickly.
Steve Boow
Leicester
4.25: Jo Lescribaa
A few with chances but Jo Lescribaa appeals as the sort to take a big step forward now going into handicaps and gets a confident vote. Passing Kate arrives in excellent form and rates the chief danger, while Silver Atom, One Eye On Vegas and Mini Yeats also need factoring in.
Peter Entwistle
Read this next:
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 31 January 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 31 January 2024
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Southwell on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Southwell on Wednesday