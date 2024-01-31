Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

4.05: Golden Days

Third to River Derwent here in November, Golden Days has a realistic chance of reversing form with that rival, fifth here on his last two starts. Chica Power is holding her form quite well and Jalo is another with a decent chance of reaching the money.
Alan Sweetman

Golden Days16:05 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: M Halford & T Collins

Exeter

4.45 Oak Creek

The return of Hercules Morse could provide the answer and he needs a market check after the 373-day absence, but Oak Creek and Daring Plan are two more handicap newcomers to note and they advanced their claims this month. The last named, representing the Gardners, is seriously unexposed on this step up from 2m2f but Oak Creek's proven stamina earns him the vote. Chloe's Court, one of the veterans, brings each-way interest.
Richard Austen

Oak Creek16:45 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb)Tnr: Tom George

Kempton

8.00: Amiwithani

Being a recent C&D scorer who should have more to offer in handicaps, Amiwithani holds particularly strong claims. Livinthelife, a similar sort, is second choice ahead of It's Not Risky and Pop Noodle. Also bear in mind Something To Do, provided he turns out quickly.
Steve Boow

Amiwithani20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb)Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Leicester

4.25: Jo Lescribaa

A few with chances but Jo Lescribaa appeals as the sort to take a big step forward now going into handicaps and gets a confident vote. Passing Kate arrives in excellent form and rates the chief danger, while Silver Atom, One Eye On Vegas and Mini Yeats also need factoring in.
Peter Entwistle

Jo Lescribaa16:25 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Published on 31 January 2024

Last updated 07:00, 31 January 2024

