Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Carlisle
3.50: Expensive Rose
This can go to well-bred filly Expensive Rose, who sets the standard on her eyecatching second at Pontefract last month and is open to progress over this longer trip. Li Ban took a major step forward when a close fourth at Windsor four weeks ago and is a the main danger if she can build on that. The pick of the newcomers could be Modern Utopia, who has stacks of winners in her striking pedigree.
David Moon
Lingfield
5.10: Embarked
Triple course-and-distance winner Amathus can cope with a 2lb rise for his recent second here but Embarked lost out only to a progressive filly at Newmarket on his latest outing. Local Music is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Pontefract
7.30: Charging Thunder
Back at Pontefract, Charging Thunder could well regain the winning thread. He is on a handy mark and his unbeaten record over course and distance includes a success in this contest two years ago. Last year's runner-up La Pulga (narrow second choice) has a fighting chance provided he's in similar form, while Esmeray has clear possibilities granted further progress and Eleanor Cross is worthy of some respect despite still being a maiden.
Steve Boow
Roscommon
7.18: Steps In The Sand
Twice successful on all-weather, Steps In The Sand has a good chance of a first hurdles success following a second placing at Punchestown. Lisamaria is unexposed over hurdles and holds a fighting chance on the evidence of a good recent run on the Flat. No Big Deal may also make his presence felt.
Alan Sweetman
Windsor
8.10: City Of Delight
Charles Morin should go well as he bids to follow up his Lingfield success, while La Sonnambula, Glimpse The Moon and Mamdoh are handicap newcomers of note. The two against the field are Penalty Shootout and City Of Delight, with the latter having hinted at considerably better in both runs this year. Stepping up in trip can see him get off the mark.
Paul Smith
