TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Carlisle

3.50: Expensive Rose

This can go to well-bred filly Expensive Rose, who sets the standard on her eyecatching second at Pontefract last month and is open to progress over this longer trip. Li Ban took a major step forward when a close fourth at Windsor four weeks ago and is a the main danger if she can build on that. The pick of the newcomers could be Modern Utopia, who has stacks of winners in her striking pedigree.
David Moon

Silk
Expensive Rose15:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Lingfield

5.10: Embarked

Triple course-and-distance winner Amathus can cope with a 2lb rise for his recent second here but Embarked lost out only to a progressive filly at Newmarket on his latest outing. Local Music is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Embarked17:10 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Pontefract

7.30: Charging Thunder

Back at Pontefract, Charging Thunder could well regain the winning thread. He is on a handy mark and his unbeaten record over course and distance includes a success in this contest two years ago. Last year's runner-up La Pulga (narrow second choice) has a fighting chance provided he's in similar form, while Esmeray has clear possibilities granted further progress and Eleanor Cross is worthy of some respect despite still being a maiden.
Steve Boow

Silk
Charging Thunder19:30 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Roscommon

7.18: Steps In The Sand

Twice successful on all-weather, Steps In The Sand has a good chance of a first hurdles success following a second placing at Punchestown. Lisamaria is unexposed over hurdles and holds a fighting chance on the evidence of a good recent run on the Flat. No Big Deal may also make his presence felt.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Steps In The Sand19:18 Roscommon
View Racecard
Jky: E Walsh Tnr: Cian Collins

Windsor

8.10: City Of Delight

Charles Morin should go well as he bids to follow up his Lingfield success, while La Sonnambula, Glimpse The Moon and Mamdoh are handicap newcomers of note. The two against the field are Penalty Shootout and City Of Delight, with the latter having hinted at considerably better in both runs this year. Stepping up in trip can see him get off the mark.
Paul Smith

Silk
City Of Delight20:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Kyle Strydom Tnr: David Menuisier

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

