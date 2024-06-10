Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Carlisle

3.50: Expensive Rose

This can go to well-bred filly Expensive Rose, who sets the standard on her eyecatching second at Pontefract last month and is open to progress over this longer trip. Li Ban took a major step forward when a close fourth at Windsor four weeks ago and is a the main danger if she can build on that. The pick of the newcomers could be Modern Utopia, who has stacks of winners in her striking pedigree.

David Moon

Expensive Rose 15:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Lingfield

5.10: Embarked

Triple course-and-distance winner Amathus can cope with a 2lb rise for his recent second here but Embarked lost out only to a progressive filly at Newmarket on his latest outing. Local Music is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Embarked 17:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Pontefract

7.30: Charging Thunder

Back at Pontefract, Charging Thunder could well regain the winning thread. He is on a handy mark and his unbeaten record over course and distance includes a success in this contest two years ago. Last year's runner-up La Pulga (narrow second choice) has a fighting chance provided he's in similar form, while Esmeray has clear possibilities granted further progress and Eleanor Cross is worthy of some respect despite still being a maiden.

Steve Boow

Charging Thunder 19:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Roscommon

7.18: Steps In The Sand

Twice successful on all-weather, Steps In The Sand has a good chance of a first hurdles success following a second placing at Punchestown. Lisamaria is unexposed over hurdles and holds a fighting chance on the evidence of a good recent run on the Flat. No Big Deal may also make his presence felt.

Alan Sweetman

Steps In The Sand 19:18 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: E Walsh Tnr: Cian Collins

Windsor

8.10: City Of Delight

Charles Morin should go well as he bids to follow up his Lingfield success, while La Sonnambula, Glimpse The Moon and Mamdoh are handicap newcomers of note. The two against the field are Penalty Shootout and City Of Delight, with the latter having hinted at considerably better in both runs this year. Stepping up in trip can see him get off the mark.

Paul Smith

City Of Delight 20:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kyle Strydom Tnr: David Menuisier

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Lingfield and Windsor on Monday

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.