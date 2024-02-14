Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Time For A Pint 3.00 Hereford

Low-mileage 7yo who built upon his promising chasing debut when clearcut winner at Catterick (3m1f, soft) last month; unseated rider at first fence on latest outing but could still have a lot more to offer.

Amalfi Skyline 3.30 Hereford

Didn't run badly when sixth on his chase debut at Ludlow (2m4f, soft) in December, when back from a break, and improved form when winning over this C&D (good to soft) next time; that latest form has been franked by the runner-up and this unexposed 5yo has more to offer; key player.

Bitsnbuckles 4.20 Fontwell

starting favourite in 11-runner conditionals' race and coming from the rear to go ahead on run-in, as the first two drew 10l clear; 9lb higher today but may well have more to give.

Inverlochy 6.30 Kempton

Progressive filly whose record since contesting all-weather handicaps reads 411211, her latest win a game success from the front at Wolverhampton (8.6f, Tapeta) 16 days ago; seems to do only just enough so another 3lb rise may well not be enough to stop her.

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Fontwell, Hereford and Kempton on Wednesday

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.