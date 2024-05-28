Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Ballinrobe

5.30: Pigeon House

Much improved since beaten by Open To Question last autumn, Pigeon House has good claims by virtue of a Punchestown festival handicap win. In contrast Cossack Chach and Kaleosun need to bounce back from handicap failures. Pinot Gris, a maiden winner at Bellewstown would get 9lb from the selection in a handicap.

Alan Sweetman

Pigeon House 17:30 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Bangor

7.55: Finest View

Tedley has yet to win in handicap company but should still make his presence felt, while if Collingham (second choice) turns up in the same mood as when winning at Ludlow he would have to be feared. However, Finest View has got her career back on track since rejoining Alan King and remains on a good mark despite going back up 2lb for her Stratford win.

Tim Mitchell

Finest View 19:55 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Brighton

4.15: Twilight Dancer

Top of the list is the generally progressive Twilight Dancer, who is unbeaten in two runs under Olivia Tubb and made it 3-7 on turf with her comfortable win over course and distance last month. Lunatick, who hit a personal best with his close second at Bath three weeks ago, is feared most ahead of Musical Mystery and the returning King Of War.

David Moon

Twilight Dancer 16:15 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb (7lb) Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Leicester

5.25: Hits The Front

Rae Guest is renowned for his patient approach and Hits The Front came from a good way off the pace to finish a close fifth on his first attempt at 7f on the all-weather. There's surely more to come and there are smart turf winners in the family. Rinnovati didn't go unbacked when second on his handicap debut and he's second choice followed by Teddy Brown and Maverick Style.

Alistair Jones

Hits The Front 17:25 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Rae Guest

Lingfield

6.10: Thoughtful Gift

Sam's Hope (second choice) was off the mark at Kempton in March and she may be open to further improvement for her new yard. Thoughtful Gift completed a three-timer earlier this year and may not have appreciated soft ground on her last two starts. Big Bard has a 7lb lower mark on all-weather than turf and cannot be discounted, while My Mate Mike may be suited by the switch back to the all-weather.

Andrew Bladen

Thoughtful Gift 18:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Jack Jones

Redcar

2.00: Young Fire

There is still a stamina doubt over Juryman, but he caught the eye on his stable debut/reappearance so is worth a second look. The maiden Kristal Klear makes the shortlist having run well in both starts since joining Stella Barclay and there may yet be better to come from the lightly raced Tipp Town, but despite a losing run of 13 there is plenty in favour of Young Fire. Ground conditions should be ideal, he drops to this level for the first time and there have been signs of a resurgence.

David Bellingham

Young Fire 14:00 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Tipperary

6.45: Truly Enchanting

The beautifully-bred Truly Enchanting is taken to make a winning debut and confidence would be bolstered by market strength. Oxford Rock is also bred to be smart and needs to be respected on debut, while Varner made plenty at the breeze-up sales and is worth considering. New Theory was disappointing over 6f at the Curragh four days ago but back to this trip should suit.

Tyrone Molloy

Truly Enchanting 18:45 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Redcar on Tuesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.