Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Native Approach (5.30 Kempton)

Promising on his debut when slow to react when the gates opened. Travelled strongly thereafter but was just denied the win. Should go one better with that experience under his belt.
Laurence Morter

Native Approach17:30 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

Hero Of The Hour (2.40 Dundalk)

George Kingston's gelding is 3-11 over course and distance. Hasn't had the breaks of late, but is better drawn here and the race promises to set up well for him.
Steffan Edwards

Hero Of The Hour14:40 Dundalk (A.W)
Jky: Jack Kearney (5lb)Tnr: G A Kingston

Handicappers' nap

Fourofakind (5.07 Hereford)

Well handicapped on the pick of last season's form, and the Harry Derham trained five-year-old shaped as if his turn was near when a good second at Wincanton last month.
Steve Mason

Fourofakind17:07 Hereford
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Speed figures

Batal Dubai (7.00 Kempton)

Has won three of his seven starts on the all-weather and can give trainer Harry Charlton his first winner as the sole licence holder.
Dave Edwards

Batal Dubai19:00 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Harry Charlton

Dark horse

Queen Of Steel (4.55 Fontwell)

Finished strongly last time despite being hampered by a faller two from home. The step up in trip should help.
George Bonds

Queen Of Steel16:55 Fontwell
Jky: Isabelle Ryder (7lb)Tnr: Mark Usher

West Country nap

Lady Balko (4.00 Hereford)
Went close at Leicester last time and should remain competitive despite a 5lb rise.
James Stevens

Lady Balko16:00 Hereford
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 13 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 13 February 2024

