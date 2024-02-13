Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Native Approach (5.30 Kempton)
Promising on his debut when slow to react when the gates opened. Travelled strongly thereafter but was just denied the win. Should go one better with that experience under his belt.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Hero Of The Hour (2.40 Dundalk)
George Kingston's gelding is 3-11 over course and distance. Hasn't had the breaks of late, but is better drawn here and the race promises to set up well for him.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Fourofakind (5.07 Hereford)
Well handicapped on the pick of last season's form, and the Harry Derham trained five-year-old shaped as if his turn was near when a good second at Wincanton last month.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Batal Dubai (7.00 Kempton)
Has won three of his seven starts on the all-weather and can give trainer Harry Charlton his first winner as the sole licence holder.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Queen Of Steel (4.55 Fontwell)
Finished strongly last time despite being hampered by a faller two from home. The step up in trip should help.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Lady Balko (4.00 Hereford)
Went close at Leicester last time and should remain competitive despite a 5lb rise.
James Stevens
Published on 13 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 13 February 2024
