Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Young Fire 2.00 Redcar

Course-and-distance winner whose losing run is up to 13, but there have been signs of a resurgence (met trouble last time) and ground conditions are likely to be ideal; drops into a 0-65 for the first time; interesting.

Twilight Dancer 4.15 Brighton

Four-year-old filly who made it 3-7 on turf when justifying support with a comfortable success over course and distance (good) last month; up 5lb but she still looks feasibly treated and is 2-2 under Olivia Tubb; big player.

Hits The Front 5.25 Leicester

His first run beyond 6f when beaten just over two lengths at Wolverhampton (7f) and he came from a fair way back; further improvement is on the cards and he's bred to be as good on grass.

Finest View 7.55 Bangor

Won four in a row for Alan King early in 2022 but was 0-7 for another yard last year; has rejoined Alan King since and an encouraging effort at Newbury in March was bettered by a Stratford win (2m, good to soft) the following month; remains well treated back up 2lb.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

